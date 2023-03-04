3 wide receivers to watch for Chiefs at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine continues over the weekend with offensive players hitting the field at Lucas Oil Stadium for on-field drills and workouts. You can watch the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends workout from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

The Kansas City Chiefs added a number of young contributors to the team via the draft just a season ago. Several of those players posted impressive performances at the combine. The team will look to follow up its standout 2022 draft class by adding even more instant-impact players in 2023.

Keep an eye on the following three receivers working out on Saturday. A head-turning performance could put any number of the players squarely on the radar for Brett Veach and company.

LSU WR Kayshon Boutte

Boutte’s freshman and sophomore seasons had a lot of people thinking he was going to be the next great wide receiver to come out of LSU’s football program. As a junior in 2022, his play took a bit of a nosedive. He averaged over two yards less per reception and only managed to get into the end zone twice during the year. At the combine, Boutte told reporters that he still feels like he’s WR1 in this draft class. He’ll have a chance to prove that on Saturday. His tools are apparent with good hands, easy acceleration and crafty route-running ability. If he runs and tests well, teams will likely lean boom rather than bust with this player.

Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott

Both Scott and his Cincinnati teammate Tre Tucker are blazing fast and some have them tabbed to be two of the fastest teammates at the combine. Scott ran track in high school and he told reporters that understanding how, when and how quickly you can hit your top speed is important. The 5-foot-11 and 175-pound wideout sure knew how to use it the past two seasons at Cincinnati, scorching defenses for 1,419 yards and 14 touchdowns on 84 receptions. Now, he’ll look to show that speed during a variety of drills at the combine.

Maryland WR Jacob Copeland

Copeland is a bit of a sleeper, who many expect to have an eye-opening performance at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. A transfer to Maryland from Florida, Copeland caught 26 passes for 376 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games with the Terps in 2022. He has been training at XPE Sports this offseason and he’s been rumored to run a 40-yard dash in the 4.2-range. With meager production throughout his college career, his performance on Saturday could be what lifts his stock most ahead of April’s draft.

