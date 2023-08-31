All 3 wide receivers on Saints’ practice squad could be called up

The New Orleans Saints were loaded at wide receiver headed into camp. That was a frequent topic of conversation as it is completely opposite from last year. Some of the moves didn’t work out, but you also had a nice surprise in Keith Kirkwood having a strong training camp. The depth of that position resulted in Shaquan Davis being waived after a strong end to training camp.

The Saints chose to keep six wide receivers on the roster this year: A.T. Perry, Chris Olave, Keith Kirkwood, Michael Thomas, Tre’Quan Smith, and Rashid Shaheed. They, then, added three more to the practice squad. All three have potential to be called up to the main roster at some point in the season, whether it’s for helping on special teams returning kicks or covering them — or making plays on offense should unexpected absences flare up.

Here’s who made the cut:

Jontre Kirklin

Lynn Bowden Jr.

Shaquan Davis

