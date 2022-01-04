3 wide receivers the Oklahoma Sooners could add via the Transfer Portal

The last few months at Oklahoma have been bonkers. National signing day is still a month away and they’re enduring the typical roster turnover that comes every offseason. It looks like their coaching staff is coming together with the hiring of Todd Bates and a report that they’re targeting Jay Valai to coach the cornerbacks.

Weighing heavy is the decision from their talented freshmen signal-caller, Caleb Williams. Will he stay in Norman or will he opt for somewhere like UGA, UNC, Notre Dame, or somewhere out west? We have no clue and those were just guesses but what we do know is this: his decision will create a ripple effect across college football.

Directly, in the Sooners’ locker room it could ultimately lead to multiple Oklahoma receivers putting their names into the transfer portal like Mario Williams, Jalil Farooq, and maybe even Marvin Mims.

Mario Williams became close with Caleb Williams during the recruiting cycle and had visions of playing together for several seasons at the University of Oklahoma.

Farooq is from the DMV like Williams, and the two are legitimately close friends and have been for a while now. Mims grew frustrated with his usage last season and may not trust what Dillon Gabriel or Jeffy Lebby’s offense brings to the table.

These are all hypothetical, but plausible when considering how touch-and-go things are as players seek to make sure they are in the best situations to help them succeed.

Let’s play a game though. One where we assume one or two of these names does enter the transfer portal and goes elsewhere? The Sooners would be looking at Theo Wease, Trevon West, Cody Jackson, and Drake Stoops as the wide receiver options after losing Mike Woods (NFL draft) and Jadon Haselwood (Transfer to Arkansas). The 2022 recruiting class is light at wide receiver with Jayden Gibson and Nicholas Anderson the only commitments at this point.

The Oklahoma Sooners could need bodies in a big way.

Assuming they take out their portal membership club card and go shopping, who could they target? Here are a few names from guys who have currently entered the portal.

RJ Sneed, Baylor

RJ Sneed is a guy the Sooners are very familiar with considering he’s been at Baylor since 2017. He was a part of Matt Rhule’s first-class at Baylor and has amassed 133 receptions, 1,564 yards, and 8 touchdowns.

Sneed has already graduated, earning his bachelor’s in health, kinesiology, and leisure studies in August 2020, and will have one more year to play as a grad transfer.

He’s familiar with the conference and Oklahoma is familiar with him if only via scouting. Would he be willing to betray his Bears and stay in the conference? Probably not, but the Sooners shouldn’t care. He’s a tough receiver and on a team that will lack guys that have played in a lot of games, he’s worth a look.

Receiving Rushing Scrimmage Baylor Big 12 FR WR 5 5 53 10.6 0 0 0 0 5 53 10.6 0 Baylor Big 12 SO WR 2 1 4 4.0 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.0 0 Baylor Big 12 SO WR 14 42 437 10.4 3 1 -5 -5.0 0 43 432 10.0 3 Baylor Big 12 JR WR 9 39 497 12.7 3 0 0 0 39 497 12.7 3 Baylor Big 12 SR WR 13 46 573 12.5 2 2 0 0.0 0 48 573 11.9 2

Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table

Generated 1/4/2022.

Jadon Jackson, Ole Miss

Jadon Jackson knows a particular offensive coordinator for the Sooners very well after spending time with Jeff Lebby while at Ole Miss the last two seasons. While he never flashed much while for the Rebels, Jackson boasts legitimate speed and could help the Sooners offense as a versatile inside and outside wide receiver with some speed.

His knowledge of Lebby’s system gives him aleg up and he gets a fresh start while staying relatively close to his home state of Arkansas.

Receiving Rushing Scrimmage Ole Miss SEC FR WR 4 5 87 17.4 1 0 0 0 5 87 17.4 1 Ole Miss SEC SO WR 2 5 42 8.4 0 0 0 0 5 42 8.4 0 Ole Miss SEC SO WR 2 5 42 8.4 0 0 0 0 5 42 8.4 0

Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table

Generated 1/4/2022.

Taj Harris, Syracuse

Taj Harris is probably the most productive name on this list. He’s certainly had the most productive career.

Harris has started three years at Syracuse as an outside receiver. He finished his tenure at Syracuse fifth in program history with 151 catches and eighth with 1,857 yards. Harris was named an All-ACC wideout in 2020 and also set the Orange rookie records for receptions and receiving yards in 2018 with 40 catches for 565 yards (14.1 avg.) according to Syracuse Football’s team site.

At six foot two, he offers height but also adds a veteran presence to a group that will need it next year. The Sooners will have to act fast as he decommitted from the University of Kentucky in December and other teams will be circling in next.

Rece Rece Rece Rece Rush Rush Rush Rush Scri Scri Scri Scri Syracuse FR WR 11 40 565 14.1 3 0 0 0 40 565 14.1 3 Syracuse SO WR 11 37 559 15.1 2 2 25 12.5 0 39 584 15.0 2 Syracuse JR WR 10 58 733 12.6 5 1 4 4.0 0 59 737 12.5 5 Syracuse JR WR 3 16 171 10.7 0 1 0 0.0 0 17 171 10.1 0

Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table

Generated 1/4/2022.

Ultimately, this may not matter if guys like Mims, Mario Williams, and Farooq don’t leave. There’s a compelling argument that they shouldn’t leave even if Caleb Williams does because opportunity abounds for any of these names to find a bigger role in 2022. Apart from Mims, no one really will have a monopoly on targets should they return and compete next year thus making it easier for them to crack the field and be productive.