3-week roundup: Where experts think Iowa Hawkeyes could be headed in the 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft is officially less than one month away and the mock drafts continue to come out predicting homes for players based on teams’ needs, the players’ fits into schemes, and their overall talent level. It is not exactly a science as much as it is trying to predict NFL teams’ intentions, which can often be an exhausting exercise.

The Iowa Hawkeyes have their fair share of individuals looking to take their talents to the NFL and have seemingly climbed up teams’ draft boards rapidly with their NFL Combine and Iowa Pro Day results. Their new homes will be a mix of need and fit as the Hawkeyes churn out players with great fundamentals and minimal need to teach the basics.

Lukas Van Ness, Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, and Riley Moss all find themselves among the first few rounds of the mock drafts as we approach the NFL draft. Courtesy of ESPN and CBS Sports, here is a roundup of where the Hawkeyes could potentially be calling their new homes once the dust settles.

Lukas Van Ness, DE

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN: No. 20 to the Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks are always the most unpredictable team in the draft because of their unique board and views on positional value. Their needs going into April are clear, however. They have to improve in the trenches. That’s why I’m projecting them to take defensive tackle Jalen Carter at No. 5 overall, and that’s why I’m giving them raw power rusher Van Ness, who fits the prototype of previous Seattle draft picks. Van Ness is still in the early stages of his development — he played in 27 games for the Hawkeyes but never started a game. The Seahawks relied too much on 35-year-old Bruce Irvin last season and must find younger options to generate pressure. Van Ness would bring that type of potential. – Reid, ESPN

CBS: No. 11 to the Detroit Lions

Detroit was able to slide back five spots, pick up a Day 2 selection and still land an edge rusher with upside. Lukas Van Ness is a powerful edge rusher that tested off the charts athletically. – Edwards, CBS Sports

Jack Campbell, LB

Syndication: HawkCentral

ESPN: No. 52 to the Seattle Seahawks

Despite the return of veteran Bobby Wagner on a one-year deal, Campbell would provide a succession plan for the Seattle defense. His instincts, aggression as a run defender and feel in coverage would make for a promising young option behind the Seahawks legend. – Reid, ESPN

CBS: No. 55 to the Detroit Lions

Sam LaPorta, TE

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

ESPN: No. 60 to the Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have been searching for years for a consistent and reliable tight end. Many players have flashed, but year-to-year consistency is something LaPorta brings to the table. Not only could he have an immediate impact as a pass-catcher but he also could be an extra blocker in the run game. He caught 58 passes for 657 yards for the Hawkeyes last season. – Reid, ESPN

CBS: No. 46 to the New England Patriots

Riley Moss, DB

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN: No. 131 to the Cincinnati Bengals

