3 ways for UC football to beat Iowa State for their 1st-ever Big 12 victory

An Ohio native will return for Homecoming Saturday at the University of Cincinnati but won't be decked out in red and black.

Matt Campbell from Massillon brings his Iowa State team to Nippert for Big 12 football. While head coach at Toledo, Campbell's Rockets hosted UC and won in 2012. In 2014, they lost at then-Paul Brown Stadium to Tommy Tuberville's Bearcats.

UC and Iowa State have never played in football. The Cyclones have played four of their six games at home and are 3-3. They began 1-2 after losing at Ohio University Sept. 16. They've since gone 2-1 in Big 12 play beating Oklahoma State, losing by 30 at Oklahoma and beating TCU in Ames 27-14 last weekend.

Scott Satterfield, Matt Campbell built Rockets together

Campbell and Bearcat head coach Scott Satterfield are familiar with one another through their time spent in 2009 at Toledo, where Campbell was the running game coordinator and offensive line coach and Satterfield was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

"Being from the state of Ohio and the respect that you have for all of the great coaches that have come through the University of Cincinnati, it'll mean a great deal for me to go to Nippert Stadium," Campbell said over the summer at Big 12 Media Days.

Satterfield said of working with Campbell, "I don't know if it helps. I'm just familiar with him and I'm familiar with how he runs his program and how they're coached there. They've taken a lot of players that maybe people didn't want coming out of high school and turned them into great players."

UC needs big plays

Nationally, UC is No. 12 in total offense, No. 10 in rushing offense and No. 5 in possession time at just over 34 minutes. So why haven't they had some bigger plays?

"We don't have explosive running backs," Satterfield said. "I go back to my offenses over the last 10-12 years and we've had a running back that can go 80 yards. Our guys will get you to first down, but we've seen it this year where we break out for 30-40 yard runs and we're getting tackled."

Satterfield later said he believed in his guys and noted their top-12 rushing ranking as evidence the team was doing something right.

Here are 3 keys to celebrating homecoming with a Big 12 win

1. Drives ending in 6 points will help

Against Miami University, UC had to settle for field goals over touchdowns a few times, a habit that spilled over into the Oklahoma game. At BYU, UC again was productive but had two costly turnovers leading to a pair of Cougar touchdowns.

In Big 12 play, Iowa State gave up 27 points to Oklahoma State in a win, then allowed Oklahoma a"50-burger" the following week. UC would have to be in the 20-30 point range to leave the field with a smile.

2. Don't complete any passes to Cyclones players

Crucial in Iowa State's Big 12 win vs. TCU last week was four interceptions. Junior defensive back Beau Freyler had a pair of those and led the team in tackles with 11 to earn Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Emory Jones has thrown six interceptions in five games and BYU's pick six started the scoring in UC's last game in Provo, Utah.

"They play a 3-3-5, five in the back end, three down lineman and three linebackers," Jones said. "I think the things we've done this past season will be efficient in this game. We just need to take care of small details."

3. Sacks could give the Cyclones another Ohio loss

Iowa State leads the Big 12 with the fewest sacks allowed at three. That's tied for second among NCAA Division I schools. Starter Rocco Becht has only been taken down twice. The Bearcats have 12 sacks in five games but had none at BYU.

"The ball finds energy," UC linebacker Dorian Jones said. "Have that energy and be around the ball and it'll come your way. We're all hungry for a win."

Players to watch

Becht, a redshirt freshman, has racked up a touchdown pass in each of his starts for Iowa State. At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, he's similar in size to former Cyclone Brock Purdy and has drawn some comparisons to the 49ers starter.

"Now they have another kid who's very similar, very young, but making a lot of similar-type decisions and throws." Satterfield said of Becht.

In addition to Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week Freyler who's in the league's top 10 for tackles and interceptions, free safety Jeremiah Cooper is tied for the NCAA lead in interceptions with four in six games.

"They're an aggressive secondary," Satterfield said. "They're a physical secondary. They're going to mix it up with the receivers. They're on their guys pretty heavily."

For UC, Dontay Corleone and Eric Phillips have two sacks each with Malik Vann and Daniel Grzesiak checking in with 1.5 each. A Saturday sack attack would appear welcome.

Final prediction

I had this as a post-bye win prior to the season, so I'll stick to my guns. Iowa State has not been overwhelming running or passing the ball but has been opportunistic in the defensive backfield with 10 interceptions. Barring turnovers, UC has a good chance of getting back to .500.

Cincinnati 27, Iowa State 21

