3 ways the Steelers will improve 3rd and long efficiency in 2023

As we pour over some of the more interesting stats from 2022 this one stood out. Quarterback Kenny Pickett had a 30% completion rate on third down and five or more. There are few things that get under head coach Mike Tomlin’s skin worse than losing on possession downs. Here are three ways the Steelers can and will improve that in 2023.

Don't get into third and long

Seems simple but it’s true. When the Steelers were able to come out and run the football in the second half of the season, it helped minimize third and long situations. The Steelers have made it clear they want to run the ball and consistency there should create more third and manageable conversion opportunities.

There is no better friend to a young quarterback on third down than a huge, athletic tight end. When Pickett needs 5+ yards, Freiermuth should be his first option every time.

Use those feet

No one is ever going to confuse Pickett for Lamar Jackson but this season Pickett needs to trust his legs a bit more to pick up yards. We don’t simply mean on third and long but if the Steelers want to take a shot on second down, there’s no shame in tucking it and running if it creates a more manageable third-down conversion.

