3 ways the Steelers are going to fix their rushing attack in 2021

Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers run game was atrocious. They rushed for a league low 1,351 yards and on 373 attempts. In most games the team simply gave up trying to run the football which only further hampered the team’s ability to throw it. But changes they are a-comin’ and the focus is getting the run game back on track which in turn will make the entire team so much better.

Here are the three steps the Steelers are taking (hopefully) to make this happen.

Coaching changes

(Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

We have already seen Randy Fichtner be replaced with Matt Canada as the offensive coordinator and Steelers fans everywhere rejoiced. Canada should bring a new and innovative commitment to running the ball within his offense.

Re-building the offensive line

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

The retirement of center Maurkice Pouncey was the first of what could be multiple changes along the offensive line. It is time for Kevin Dotson to be a full-time starter at guard and free agent Alejandro Villanueva needs to be replaced.

Upgrading the running back position

(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

The Steelers have really taken the philosophy of de-valuing the running back position to heart since Le'Veon Bell left. And while I am not endorsing the Steelers use an early draft pick on a back this offseason, assuming James Conner leaves, it is a perfect opportunity for Pittsburgh to add an explosive element to the rushing attack.

