3 ways for Patriots to acquire former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson has been the talk of the NFL, and thanks to Robert Kraft’s reported comments on Monday, things are heating up for the 26-year old former league MVP, particularly when it comes to joining forces with the Patriots.

Jackson is on a fully guaranteed $32,416,000 non-exclusive tag for 2023, and that means a few things.

For starters, it means the Patriots would at minimum need to clear close to that to be able to outright trade for him. Now, a reworked deal could happen, but the non-exclusive tag means that the Patriots would need to work out an offer sheet for Jackson.

The Ravens would have the opportunity to match it, and if not, the Patriots would be kissing their 14th overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft and another future first goodbye.

If Jackson decides he wants to ultimately go to the Patriots, he could theoretically agree to a team-friendly 2023 extension that would lower his initial cap hit, and bring him long-term, without the Patriots having to trade two firsts for him. Maybe another player could be thrown in as compensation.

There is also value in being completely patient and waiting it out until May, which would push those premium draft picks back to 2024 and 2025. That would enable the Patriots to get Jackson, while also filling a need in this year’s draft.

The Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard is reporting the Patriots aren’t expected to pursue Jackson, but this is clearly a fluid situation with a lot of moving parts.

If the Patriots did decide to pursue Jackson, here are three ways they could acquire him.

Clear Cap and Sign Lamar Jackson to an offer sheet

The first option is the most obvious, front and center option on the table. The Patriots could clear the cap space needed. That would require adding more holes to the roster, but if you’re optimistic, some of those holes have already been filled with Riley Reiff (Trent Brown), Mike Gesicki (Hunter Henry), Juju Smith-Schuster (DeVante Parker, although not one-for-one) and a potential replacement for Deatrich Wise in the draft .

The Patriots would likely also need to extend older veteran players by adding more dead money and void years. They have plenty of space after this season to do so with very little on the books in 2024, 2025 and 2026, besides rookie contracts. The Patriots have been signing shorter-term deals so this could be an option

Jackson would likely earn $45 million per season, and although he won’t get it fully guaranteed, there is a chance that he gets a huge chunk guaranteed.

If the Patriots clear enough space and sign Jackson to an offer sheet, they would also surrender the No. 14 overall pick in 2023 and a 2024 first-round pick to do so.

And that’s if the Ravens do not match the offer sheet.

There is a risk that comes with all of this. If Jackson ends up going back to the Ravens, it could sour things in New England with Mac Jones. So they’ll need to be confident a move would happen.

A few of the easiest ways for the Patriots to create cap space is to remove highly paid players (Trent Brown, Hunter Henry, Devante Parker, Deatrich Wise) from the roster. You can decide for yourself if that is realistic https://t.co/YrBCiLgcBx — Miguel Benzan Patriots Cap Space is 12,907,556 (@patscap) March 27, 2023

Trade for Lamar Jackson's rights, and negotiate new deal

One option could be to work on a trade with the Ravens for Jackson’s rights outright. Since it’s the new league year, they’ll need to clear enough space to absorb his $32 million-plus cap hit before being able to negotiate a new deal, where they would likely push 2023 money into future years.

Jackson would have to demand a move to the Patriots, otherwise he gives the Ravens all the leverage to wait it out as long as possible.

Jackson asking to come to the Patriots would ultimately allow the price to drop a little, and the Patriots could send a 2023 second-round pick and third-round pick, along with a 2024 first-round pick and 2024 second-rounder to get the deal over the line. All of that would also include a new contract for Jackson.

Trade Mac Jones and future picks for Lamar Jackson, and negotiate new deal

This option makes the most sense, if the Patriots want to outright acquire Jackson and circumvent the whole offer sheet process.

Trading Mac Jones and a 2023 third-round pick, 2024 first-round pick and 2024 second-rounder could be enticing enough for both sides. After all, if you’re getting Jackson, you have no reason to keep Jones.

If you’re the Ravens, why not add a promising starting quarterback who is on a rookie deal and try to reinvent your offense?

Nearly every trade option involving Jackson ultimately means the end for Jones in New England. So moving him here kills two birds with one stone, while adding a generational talent in Jackson.

