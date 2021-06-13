3 ways to keep Ben Roethlisberger with the Steelers past 2021

Based on everything that’s been said this offseason, the odds are long that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is going to stay past the 2021 season. But it isn’t completely out of the question. Here are three things the Steelers can do to help coax Roethlisberger back.

Make Najee Harris a star

There's nothing to help extend the career of an aging veteran quarterback than a dominant run game. The entire offseason focus of the Steelers has been on fixing a run game that was dead last in the NFL in 2020. If the Steelers are successful and they have to make rookie running back Najee Harris the star many believe he is, it could convince Big Ben to stick around.

Feed his ego

The Steelers have kept Roethlisberger propped up for years to keep him happy and motivated. If this team wants to keep being competitive Roethlisberger is the key and so giving him more leeway and control comes with the territory. This team could potentially take a huge step back when Roethlisberger retires and he knows that.

Win

It really is that simple? Roethlisberger isn't going to come back to a team that he views as a lost cause. Why would he at this stage of his career? If the Steelers can be competitive in 2021, maybe even make a deep playoff run, it could inspire Roethlisberger to come back for one more shot at a Super Bowl.

