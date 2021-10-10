3 ways the Browns can beat the Chargers Sunday

The Cleveland Browns face off with the Los Angeles Chargers in a huge Week 5 matchup in the AFC. Both teams sit at 3 – 1, tied with many others on top of the conference.

The Browns are struggling with a lot of injuries but have a great running game, dynamic weapons in the passing game and a defense that has come on strong the last couple of weeks.

The Chargers have a good young quarterback, a balanced offense and a defense with a few studs on it.

Going on the road, Cleveland will be without its top two left tackles and have a myriad of defenders listed as questionable for the game. Los Angeles welcomes their opponents in with a mostly healthy roster and a couple of quality wins under their belts.

How can the Browns win on the road in Week 5?

Run the Ball

The Browns lead the league in rushing yards per game at 177.0, quite a distance ahead of the second-place team (Dallas with 165.8). That Cleveland will need to run the ball to win on Sunday is obvious.

With concerns at left tackle of the offensive line, running the ball becomes even more important. Blake Hance is expected to get the start there. His Pro Football Focus grade of 56.5 in pass blocking and 52.0 in run blocking creates concerns in both phases. His backup, James Hudson III, was better in run blocking (60.6) than pass blocking (55.0).

Cleveland needs to protect Baker Mayfield from Joey Bosa by running the ball. A good run game will also help chew the clock to keep Los Angeles’ offense off the field.

Thankfully, the Chargers seem willing to oblige this run desire of the Browns. In their four games so far this season, they are giving up 139.5 yards per game on the ground, the fourth-worst in the NFL at this point.

On the flip side, the home team’s defense is fifth-best in the NFL in only giving up 192.5 yards in the air per game so far.

Cautiously Attacking Defense

As a group, the Browns lead the NFL in total sacks. The team has been aggressive at getting after the quarterback the last few weeks as all the new pieces are figuring out how they fit together.

The Chargers, on the other hand, have only given up seven sacks this season, tied for sixth-best in the NFL.

While Cleveland wants to continue to be aggressive, they need to proceed with some caution. Los Angeles’ running back Austin Ekeler is a very good pass-catching back, 18 receptions for 141 yards so far, and can be deadly in the screen game.

The Browns will want to attack on defense but also has to be aware of the limitations in their own passing game. An attacking defense can cause a big play but can also give up a big play. With Baker Mayfield injured and a third-stringer at left tackle, the Cleveland offense may not be able to keep up if the Chargers have some big-play scores.

A lot of runs on offense and a cautious, keep-it-in-front-of-you defense could lead to a boring game but could be an effective game plan.

Win the Turnover Battle

For Cleveland, a tie in this category could be as good as a win.

Los Angeles is a plus-three in turnover differential this season. The defense has forced four interceptions and three fumbles while the offense has three interceptions and one fumble. While plus-three is not a huge number, it is good for sixth in the NFL.

The Browns are a negative-one in turnover differential. Like the Chargers, the visitors only have four turnovers on offense but only have two interceptions and one fumble recovery on the season.

With the expectations of a run-heavy offensive attack, the running backs need to hold on to the ball. If the defense can get a couple of turnovers on their side, the Browns have a strong chance of winning against a very good opponent on the road this week.

