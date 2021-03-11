3 ways Bengals can resolve the Geno Atkins question ahead of free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals face an uncomfortable situation with modern legend Geno Atkins.

Atkins spent most of last year hurt, is aging and has a monster contract at a time when the team could use as much cap space as possible. Recent handlings of other core pieces such as Carlos Dunlap and A.J. Green have ended poorly no matter how the team handled them.

So what should the team do with Atkins? There appear to be three options, outside of just doing nothing and keeping his $14.7 million cap hit.

Restructure

For those who have been paying attention, restructures are the name of the game right now around the league as teams desperately scratch and claw to get under the reduced salary cap. The Bengals rarely seem to do these so it makes this the least likely of the three -- but it has to get a mention. If the Bengals can get Atkins to agree to a reworked deal or even a pay cut, it would possibly open up more cap space while keeping him in town and letting him finish out his career in Cincinnati with a chance to prove last year was an anomaly.

Trade

Were this a normal year, Cincinnati might be able to easily find a trade partner for Atkins. If he’s healthy, the one-man pressure up the interior still opens up the rest of a defense. Think, a mid-round pick. But this year just isn’t a normal one, not with almost half the league in the red on the salary cap. Trading for Atkins’ cap hit just wouldn’t make sense and it escalates to $16 million in 2022. If Atkins had been healthy and productive, maybe a team with a ridiculous amount of cap (think Jacksonville) might be willing to send a late-round pick. But this avenue seems closed.

Cut

The most unfortunate way for things to end between the two parties is the most likely. This is the first year in Atkins’ latest contract that the dead money isn’t outrageous if the team were to outright cut him. He’s got $5.2 million in dead money on the contract, meaning the Bengals could free up nearly $10 million. This gets a little better for the Bengals money-wise if they cut him after June 1, but if the objective is to free as much space as possible right now, one has to think this discussion is happening at Paul Brown Stadium. Given the market circumstances this offseason, maybe there’s a chance Atkins tests it and returns on a cheaper deal anyway.

