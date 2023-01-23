3 ways 49ers stuffed Cowboys that DeMeco Ryans can bring to the Texans

One of the best ways to make an impression with a prospective employer is to simply go out and do the job.

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans interviewed for the Houston Texans coaching vacancy. While Texans legend J.J. Watt would like for Houston to hire Ryans, the club still has to do their due diligence when it comes to the coaching search.

While balancing coaching interviews throughout the week, Ryans showcased to suitors that he can still keep his eye on the task at hand — a valuable skill because coaches have to balance much throughout a season.

Here are three ways Ryans’ defense shutdown the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 in the NFC divisional and how he can bring those elements to the Texans.

Third down efficiency

The Cowboys were fifth-best in the NFL on third down at 45.5%. However, in Santa Clara, the Cowboys could only convert on 5-15 of their third downs — 33.3%, which would rank as the fifth-worst in the NFL over the span of the 2022 season.

The Texans were middle of the pack when it came to third down defense at 38.9%, which can be construed as 18th-best or 15th-worst depending on who is asking. The 49ers were just behind the Texans at 39.0% for the season, but their 33.3% rate against Dallas would have had them as the second-best third down defense in 2022.

Stopping the run

The Cowboys weren’t exactly league-leaders on the ground with a 4.3 yards per carry (18th-best) and 135.2 rushing yards per game (ninth-best). However, the 49ers shut them down with a 3.5 yards per carry and 76 yards on 22 carries.

The Texans were atrocious as a rush defense with a 5.1 yards per carry surrendered (fourth-worst) and 170.2 rushing yards surrendered per game (absolute worst).

If Ryans can translate some of the 49ers’ 3.4 yards per carry surrendered (tied for first) and 77.7 rushing yards surrendered per game (second-best), it would help the Texans defense make opposing offenses more one-dimensional.

Red zone efficiency

How great was Dallas in the red zone? They led the NFL with a 71.4% conversion rate. The nearest team was the Kansas City Chiefs at 69.4%.

The 49ers stifled the Cowboys so bad they had a 33.3% rate in the red zone (1-3). Forget the Cowboys’ kicker woes: San Francisco gave them red zone woes.

The Texans defense had the 14th-worst red zone defense at 56.4%. The 49ers were hardly better at 56.8% for the season, but they showed up in the playoffs when it mattered.

