3 Vols Go Deep Six Times in Series-Opening Win Over Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 3/3 Tennessee opened its series against Missouri with a bang, tying a season-high with six home runs to cruise to a 10-1 win on Thursday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.



Six of the Vols’ 10 hits on the night left the yard while all 10 of their runs came via the long ball. UT has now hit six home runs in a game five different times this season.

Starting pitcher Ryan Magdic fell to 1-2 on the year after giving up five runs on three hits, all home runs, in three innings of work.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.