3 underrated Bengals players who can be game-changers in Super Bowl LVI

Fans know all about the big names for the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Joe Burrow. Matthew Stafford. Ja’Marr Chase. Cooper Kupp. Joe Mixon. Odell Beckham Jr.

The list goes on and on — these teams didn’t make it this far without some heavyweight names who should shine on the biggest stage of them all.

But what about the lesser-known names capable of having a big impact, if not a game-changing one?

Before things get underway, let’s take a look at some underrated names who could play a huge role in this unexpected Bengals thrill ride resulting in the team hoisting a Lombardi Trophy.

C Trey Hopkins

Hopkins took some heat for his poor play early in the season. But some context — like Burrow, he was coming back from a season-ending injury early. He needed time to get right.

And he has. Hopkins has a pass-blocking grade of 70.2 or better at PFF in seven of his 10 games since Week 9. That includes a season-high 84.1 in the wild card round against the Raiders. Against Chiefs’ elite tackle Chris Jones? A 75.3 grade.

And the last time Hopkins faced Rams star Aaron Donald? In 2019, he held Donald to one hurry with no sacks, earning an 85.3 grade. If he can do something similar and prevent that rush up the middle, Burrow could end up torching the Los Angeles secondary.

LB Logan Wilson

Wilson’s sort of been thrown on the backburner as far as defensive Bengals go. The conversation usually centers on Trey Hendrickson and Jessie Bates before moving to others.

But Wilson’s in an interesting spot there. He had his season derailed for a moment due to injury. Then he popped back with a season-high 90.0 PFF grade in the divisional round against Tennessee. He had a 73.4 coverage grade against the Chiefs, too.

Wilson also happens to lead all linebackers with five picks. That’s not by mistake — he loves to jump short routs in the middle. It just so happens that Matthew Stafford and Co. might try quick-hitters all day to neutralize the Cincinnati pass-rush. The Bengals don’t blitz often and won’t because Stafford excels against it, but he’ll still be firing off the ball fast. If Wilson can jump a route and get a turnover, it could change the complexion of the game. Simply not being a liability while guys like Cooper Kupp work the middle of the field is a big deal, too.

RB Chris Evans

Let’s grab a special teams/gadget-player possibility too.

The rookie wasn’t given the most chances this year, but when he had the ball in his hands, he flashed in a big way. If he can come in on a gadget play, or merely to spell Mixon and pop off a play or two, it could be huge. The Rams won’t necessarily know what to expect when he takes the field.

The Bengals have also been looking for a spark on kick returns with Brandon Wilson on IR. He was back there in the AFC title game and took his one chance 26 yards. If he can help swing field position consistently if given a chance, it’s an underrated thing that could help decide the game.

