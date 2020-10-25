3 under-the-radar Raiders who could have big performances in Week 7

Heading into Week 7, the Raiders are currently 4.5 point underdogs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With their recent signing of wide receiver Antonio Brown (who won’t play today), they are suddenly among the Super Bowl favorites in the NFC.

For the Raiders to win this game, they are going to need some big performances by role players. Here are three under-the-radar Raiders who could have big performances on Sunday.

1. WR Hunter Renfrow

Going into this game, the Buccaneers have the No. 1 ranked defense in the NFL. Part of the reason they are so successful is due to their top-ranked run defense. As good as the Raiders have been on the ground this season, they may not have a ton of luck rushing the ball in this game without the likes of Richie Incognito and Trent Brown.

The Raiders will have to find other ways to move the ball and that could mean targeting Hunter Renfrow more out of the slot. Renfrow has been among the league’s best slot receivers, but the team still appears hesitant to give him a big workload.

In Week 7, they may not have a choice as Renfrow might present the best matchup for the Raiders. Look for the former Clemson star to see seven to eight targets in this game and to help the team move the chains on critical third downs.

2. FS Jeff Heath

With strong safety Johnathan Abram out of the lineup due to COVID-19 protocols, the Raiders will be relying on the tandem of Erik Harris and Jeff Heath to stop Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Heath isn’t a strong tackler, but he does find ways to make plays in coverage. In Week 5, his interception of Patrick Mahomes all but sealed the game for the Raiders and he gives the team another athletic defensive back in the secondary.

The Buccaneers will look to attack the middle of the field with their slot receivers and tight ends. Las Vegas needs Heath to play well in order to slow down this explosive offense.

3. DT David Irving

It seems unfair and unrealistic to ask David Irving to have any impact in this game considering how long he has been out and the limited practice time he’s had. However, the team could be relying on him to create pressure on Tom Brady, especially in the middle of their defensive line.

Irving is a fantastic athlete at 6’7, 315 pounds and he’s got the quickness and power to dominate the interior of the Buccaneers’ offensive line. If he and the likes of Maliek Collins and Maurice Hurst can generate any pressure up front, they will have a chance to disrupt Brady and slow down their offense.

Keep an eye on Irving in this game as he is expected to play a few snaps. He could wind up being the difference in this game considering his talent level.

