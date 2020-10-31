3 under the radar Raiders who need big performances in Week 8

The Raiders are currently 2.5 point underdogs entering their Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns. In order to pull off the upset, the team is going to need a few big performances from role players. Here are three under-the-radar names to keep an eye on during Week 8.

WR Zay Jones

With rookie receiver Bryan Edwards likely out on Sunday as he continues to rehab from an ankle injury, that means Zay Jones could continue to see 10-20 snaps on offense. He may be needed more in this contest than usual as the weather is expected to be rainy and windy on Sunday.

Of all the receivers on the roster, he has the most size and the best ability to catch passes that are off-target. Look for Jones to see some red-zone work in this game, especially on slants and fades if Derek Carr needs a big target. This may be one of the weeks in which Jones sees more action than other receivers such as Nelson Agholor and Henry Ruggs.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.

DE Carl Nassib

Defensive end Arden Key is not expected to play on Sunday as he deals with a foot injury. Key missed all three days of practice and that means Carl Nassib could be in for a bigger workload against his former team.

Nassib has averaged around 20 snaps per game through the first seven weeks of the season, but don’t be surprised if that number moves closer to 40 here in Week 8. He’s also been one of the team’s better run defenders, so he might actually be a small upgrade this week given the opponent.

The Raiders are going to need their defensive ends to be stout against the run in this game as the Browns are currently averaging over 157 yards per game on the ground.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.

LB Nicholas Morrow

No team in the NFL uses more two and three tight end sets than the Cleveland Browns. And with Odell Beckham Jr. now out for the season due to an ACL injury, don’t be surprised if Cleveland uses even more multiple tight-end sets to help the run game.

With the Browns using several different heavy personnel sets, it will keep three linebackers on the field for the Raiders. That means we will see more Nicholas Morrow than usual and that hasn’t always been a good thing.

According to Pro Football Focus, Morrow has graded-out as a below-average linebacker this season against both the run and pass. Against Cleveland’s run-heavy team, they will need him to play above his head in order to slow down their offense.

If Morrow and the rest of the linebackers can perform well in this game, they will give themselves a great shot at stealing an ever-important AFC game. Keep an eye on these linebackers, specifically Morrow, as they will be the key to victory on Sunday.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.