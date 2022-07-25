3 under-the-radar Patriots players to watch on defense

With every offseason, positional battles become a talking point for fans and media alike. This one was no different. On both sides of the ball, the Patriots added players that they will hope will make an impact on the team come September. While none of these signings were as flashy as the ones the team made the last offseason, they will still hopefully help out in any way that they can.

With training camp coming up at the end of July and positional battles already emerging, let’s take a look at three under-the-radar players to watch for on New England’s defense this upcoming season.

Safety Jabrill Peppers

To be perfectly honest, I have loved Peppers ever since he was drafted back in 2017. The positional versatility and speed that he put on display while playing at the University of Michigan seemed like it would fit well in New England’s defense, but he was ultimately taken by the Cleveland Browns in the first round before the Patriots had the chance to select him.

Although Peppers’ NFL career has thus far underwhelmed for his first-round draft pedigree, he comes to New England possessing great versatile ability at a relatively cheap contract value (1-year, $2 million). Peppers possesses the size and strength to make him one of a number of players on the Patriots’ defense that can slot into a hybrid linebacker/safety role.

While New England already has two other players in Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger who can also play the hybrid linebacker/safety role, adding a third player in Peppers with that versatile ability could allow the Patriots to use more nickel and dime defensive packages and lessen the need to have a true middle linebacker out on the field. Given New England’s lack of depth and experience within their inside linebacker group, it seems as if they will be relying more on nickel and dime packages this upcoming season, and Peppers could end up being an integral part of those defensive schemes.

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan

Story continues

McMillan is due for a breakout year. The five-year veteran out of Ohio State University garnered a fair load of offseason hype for the Patriots last summer before tearing his ACL in early August and missing the entire season. The injury bug has largely been the main reason why McMillan’s career has yet to truly get off the ground, as the linebacker has played just one full season in his five years in the NFL. However, McMillan’s physical attributes make him a prime candidate to take over the middle linebacking corps in New England.

With veteran Dont’a Hightower remaining unsigned thus far, it seems as if the Patriots have shifted their linebacking philosophy away from the large bruisers (Hightower, Jerod Mayo, Teddy Bruschi, etc.) and towards faster, more versatile players who have the strength to stop the run but also the agility to play well in coverage. McMillan, along with fellow interior linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley and Anfernee Jennings and newcomer Mack Wilson seem to all fit a new defensive philosophy that is less dependent on having a massive, bone-crushing, run-stopping linebacker.

Moreover, New England’s recent shift to nickel and dime defensive schemes in previous years put more emphasis on a linebacker who possesses athletic versatility. If he can stay healthy, McMillan’s combination of strength and speed makes him an ideal candidate to compete for the starting middle linebacker position.

Defensive Lineman Henry Anderson

Anderson signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Patriots last offseason, but a torn pec in Week 4 caused him to miss most of the season on injured reserve. Defensive line is an area of significant depth for New England heading into this season, but Anderson’s physical attributes quite literally have the ability to make him stand out amongst his teammates.

While Anderson is on the elder side of 30, his 6-foot-6 frame and nearly 300-pound weight make him quite difficult for opposing offensive linemen to move. Additionally, Anderson has a dead-money hit of $1 against the Patriots’ salary cap this season, giving him relative security at his position.

Although he was part of New England’s mega free-agent class of 2021, Anderson is a lesser-known one of those additions due to his lack of substantial playing time last season. However, he has a history of being a gritty and physical player at his position, two traits that New England values in their defensive line. Even with the Patriots’ seemingly crowded defensive front, Anderson could surely find a role lining up in the middle of the line as an immense brick wall.

1

1