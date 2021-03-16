3 under-the-radar free agents Colts could sign

The Indianapolis Colts got through the first wave of free agency without making a move, which was to be expected,

Chris Ballard has a good history of signing some low-risk free agents and turning them into high-value guys. Think Justin Houston, Xavier Rhodes and Eric Ebron. With the biggest hole filled, for now, with the Carson Wentz trade, Ballard will look to address needs at left tackle, edge, and wide receiver.

Here are three under-the-radar free agents Ballard and the Colts could look to sign in this year’s free agency.

S Damontae Kazee

Kazee won't be re-signed by the Atlanta Falcons because they are trying to get under the salary cap. Indianapolis didn't play as much "dime" defense last year because of the lack of safety depth, but Kazee could be a signing the Colts could make. The risk, Kazee is coming off an Achilles injury last year, but has posted a workout video and looks to have made a full recovery. Kazee was a three-year starter for the Falcons, and at 27 years old, he might have to take a short-term "prove it" deal.

WR Dede Westbrook

The Colts are in need of a slot WR opposite of Parris Campbell, a guy that can take a five-yard pass, and go 65 yards for a touchdown. If they don't want to spend an ample amount of money on a free agent, Westbrook could be a solid option. Westbrook spent his first four seasons in Jacksonville, primarily as a WR2 or 3, and was fairly productive. 66 catches in both 2018 and 2019, over 600 yards, and three TDs, but he's coming off an ACL injury last year. Ballard has a history of signing low-end wide receivers in free agency like Ryan Grant and Devin Funchess. Westbrook could be another one that Ballard targets.

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Cornerback is quietly a need for Indianapolis, with questions on if Xavier Rhodes will re-sign, and if Marvell Tell or Rock Ya-Sin can step up to be CB 2 opposite Kenny Moore. Witherspoon could be a perfect fit here in Indianapolis. Witherspoon has been a rotational CB his first four years in San Fransisco, but at 26, he could be looking to land a chance to start on another team. In limited snaps, Witherspoon had nine passes defended in 10 games in 2019. The fit is there, Witherspoon is 6'3, long, lanky, and played in the cover 3 scheme in San Francisco. This could be a signing that could benefit both parties.

