3 unanswered UNC football questions we have as South Carolina week arrives

Mack Brown enters his fifth season in his second stint coaching UNC football. Star quarterback Drake Maye is back for the Tar Heels, as is defensive leader Cedric Gray.

UNC starts the year at No. 21 in the AP Top 25 poll, but there are several unknowns entering the 2023 season.

Preseason practices and press conferences have helped provide clarity, but some questions can’t be answered until the Heels take the field for their opener.

Here are three questions yet to be answered heading into UNC’s season opener against South Carolina on Sept. 2 (7:30 p.m., ABC) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Can UNC football improve its pass rush?

The Tar Heels finished last in the ACC and third from the bottom among FBS teams in total sacks. Only Colorado had a worse sack rate nationally and UNC only logged two sacks in its four-game losing streak to end the season. If the defense as a whole is going to improve, Carolina’s ability to create havoc in the backfield is essential.

Who will be the Tar Heels’ top running back?

UNC has five running backs capable of improving the run game under new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey. Elijah Green, Omarion Hampton, British Brooks, Caleb Hood and George Pettaway will get opportunities to show what they can do to balance out the offense. Drake Maye was UNC’s leading rusher last season. That doesn’t need to happen again if the Heels are going to reach their potential.

Can UNC’s offensive line protect Drake Maye?

Following a recent preseason practice, Mack Brown said UNC has “had too many sacks here for four years” and he’s “not going to go through another season with a bunch of sacks.” The Tar Heels have an elite quarterback in Drake Maye and the offensive line has to protect him. UNC has allowed 40 or more sacks in back-to-back seasons.

