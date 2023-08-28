3 unanswered Penn State football questions before season-opener

Penn State football is known for its annual efficiency, if not excellence, in its kicking game.

But how long will it take to get there again?

The unusual part, now, is replacing everything at once — a starting kicker, punter and long snapper. How quickly will it take for the operation to flow smooth as expected, and needed?

It's one of the few hard-to-measure components for a team ranked in everyone's preseason Top 10 — one featuring the program's deepest and most talented roster in at least 15 years.

Here are three unanswered questions heading into Penn State's Saturday season-opener against the West Virginia Mountaineers:

Penn State kicking: Can someone be reliable, right away?

The Nittany Lions don't need to find a sure-fire star at either spot, certainly not yet.

They just need a kicker and punter (and someone to snap them the ball) who are dependable — not so much to win a game as not to lose it, so to speak.

The good thing is that they've got options. If expected leaders Sander Sahaydak (kicker) and Alex Bacchetta (punter) — last year's prime backups — do falter, they can turn to a couple of transfers. Punter Riley Thompson and kicker Alex Felkins own the most college experience in the room.

They at least have a few weeks to settle in, before a potential tight outcome ramps up the pressure.

Penn State receiving: Who can take charge, star?

The Lions are used to relying on a trusted, No. 1 receiver.

Just in the past decade, it's gone from Allen Robinson to Chris Godwin to KJ Hamler to Jahan Dotson and, finally, Parker Washington.

We think junior KeAndre Lambert-Smith can be the next. That's what the first month of the season will be about proving because, to this point, he's been mostly only big-play flashes.

What makes him so special: Best in the country? Why Penn State football's Chop Robinson will be 'a scary sight'

Even more, this entire receiving group — along with first-year starting quarterback Drew Allar — will need time to develop together.

The season may ultimately swing on how quickly they do so.

A receiver wish list: Tre Wallace and Omari Evans become reliable, downfield threats as dual No. 2 options ... Liam Clifford and Kaden Saunders excel in the middle of the field and sidelines from the slot ... and senior transfer Dante Cephus shows the same skills and production that made him a star at Kent State.

Penn State defense: An enforcer at safety?

Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley (6) and cornerback Johnny Dixon (3) celebrate after strip sacking Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud to end the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Can Wheatley become the Lions' new "Turnover King?"

The Lions are deep, experienced and steady at safety.

But do they own the kind of playmaker and enforcer in the back end to make this highly-valued defense great?

It will be difficult to replicate the turnover-forcing impact of JiAyir Brown, now a San Francisco 49er rookie. He roamed the field, making big plays at scrimmage and in coverage. He brought a motivating energy and attitude.

My PSU picks: 3 bold predictions for the Penn State football 2023 season

While senior captain Keaton Ellis will lead, it may be up to sophomores KJ Winston and Zakee Wheatley to be the game-turners, the intimidators. They've at least shown glimpses of big-hitting and turnover-forcing.

Freshmen studs King Mack and DaKaari Nelson appear in this kind of mold, too. But can they possibly help soon enough?

Someone must in order to complete this defense.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on Twitter @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State questions for College Football Playoff with Drew Allar