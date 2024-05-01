3 UH golfers go low in BWC championship

May 1—Select an option below to continue reading this premium story.

Three University of Hawaii men's golfers shot under par Tuesday on the final day of the Big West Championship at the La Quinta Country Club in California.

Josh Hayashida shot a 3-under 69 and Kolbe Irei 71 to finish in a tie for 11th place at 2-over 218. Blaze Akana shot the second-best round of the day at 5-under 67 and finished tied for 18th place at 4-over 220.

The Rainbow Warriors placed seventh at 885 after a final round 40-under 284, their best score of the tournament. Long Beach State took the top prize, earning its third consecutive Big West title with a 14-under 850 total.

Fullerton's Tegan Andrews took home first at 14-under 202 after a final-round 66.

Fujioka named Softball Player of the Year

On Tuesday, the PacWest Conference announced its All-PacWest Teams, which included

Chaminade shortstop Taryn Fujioka being named the PacWest Player of the Year.

She won the PacWest's regular season batting title, a first for a Chaminade player, hitting .415 this season. The junior also finished second in the PacWest in hits (49) and on-base percentage (.481).

Three other Chaminade players also were named to the all-conference teams. They were Keaolani Takemura-Brehme (Pearl City) and Larchelle Tuifao (Ewa Beach/Kapolei), who were named to the first team at catcher and designated player, and Jaeda Kumaewa-Cabunoc (Kaneohe), who earned second-team honors at third base.