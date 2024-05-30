3 UH baseball players named to All-Big West second team

May 30—1/1

Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaii shortstop Jordan Donahue hits a single against the CSU Northridge Matadors during the first inning, May 4, at Les Murakami Stadium. Donahue, right-handed pitcher Alex Giroux and catcher/designated hitter Austin Machado today were named to the All-Big West Conference's second team for baseball.

University of Hawaii shortstop Jordan Donahue, right-handed pitcher Alex Giroux and catcher/designated hitter Austin Machado today were named to the All-Big West Conference's second team for baseball.

First baseman/outfielder Kyson Donahue, third baseman Elijah Ickes, center fielder Matt Miura and outfielder/second baseman Jake Tsukada received honorable mention.

Jordan Donahue, a Damien Memorial High graduate who transferred from Oregon State in August 2021, hit .349. Machado, who transferred from St. John's last summer, led the Rainbow Warriors with a .351 batting average and 48 RBI. Giroux was 7-3 with a 3.43 ERA. Giroux pitched five perfect innings of relief against CSUN on May 3.

Kyson Donahue hit .304 with a team-high five home runs. Ickes, a freshman, hit .280 while playing in all 53 games. Miura batted .303, stole a team-best 15 bases, did not commit an error as the everyday center fielder. Tsukada, a Punahou graduate who transferred from Portland last August, hit .337 and led the 'Bows with 28 runs against Big West opponents.

0 Comments

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the . An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our .

Having trouble with comments? .