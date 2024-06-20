3 UCF track & field stars to compete in 2024 US Olympic Trials

(From right to left) Kiah Williams, Rayniah Jones, Asherah Collins (Photo: UCF Athletics)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three UCF track and field athletes are slated to represent the Knights at the U.S. Olympic Trials over the next several days.

Among the hundreds of American athletes seeking a spot on Team USA are UCF's Rayniah Jones, Asherah Collins and Kiah Williams, according to the university.

The Olympic Trials are scheduled to start Friday and run through June 30. Those who qualify for the U.S. Team will punch a ticket to Paris for the 2024 Olympics.

Alongside the UCF trio will be former Knight Anne-Marie Blaney, the university announced.

Here's a look at the athletes representing UCF at the 2024 Olympic Trials for the Track & Field Team:

Rayniah Jones - 100m hurdles

The 10-time All-American recently concluded her UCF career at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championships, where she finished third overall in the 100m hurdles with a program-record 12.59, according to UCF.

Jones made her first appearance at the Olympic Trials ahead of the Tokyo Olympics that were pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She made it to the semifinals, and missed the finals by one spot.

The Knight is one of two athletes to appear at the Olympic Trials in the 100m hurdles on two separate occasions, UCF said.

Last year, Jones represented Team USA at the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) and won gold.

Rayniah Jones (Photo: UCF Athletics)

Olympic Trials - 100m hurdles schedule

First Round: June 28 at 8:28 p.m.

Semifinals: June 29 at 8:04 p.m.

Finals: June 30 at 8 p.m.

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 19: Rayniah Jones competes in the first round of Women's 100 Meter Hurdles on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Asherah Collins - long jump, triple jump

Collins is the first UCF Knight to qualify for nationals in both the long jump and triple jump, and is the first athlete in UCF history to compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials for the triple jump. She's the second to compete in the long jump, following Sonnish Williams in 2012, according to the university.

The second-team All-American finished third place at the 2023 NACAC U23 Championship in the long jump for Team USA.

Olympic Trials - triple jump schedule

Qualifying: June 21 at 9:50 p.m.

Finals: June 22 at 9:20 p.m.

Olympic Trials - long jump schedule

Qualifying: June 27 at 9:18 p.m.

Finals: June 29 at 8:20 p.m.

Asherah Collins (Photo: UCF Athletics)

Kiah Williams - 400m

Williams is the first Knight in program history to appear in the 400m, according to the university.

The All-American honorable mention achieved a second all-time record in program history with a 51.32 in April, UCF said. Additonally, in the Big 12 Outdoor Championship, Williams earned sixth place in the 200m and fourth place in the 400m.

Williams also won gold at the 2023 NACAC U23 Championship on the women's and mixed 4x400m relay squads.

Olympic Trials - 400m schedule

First Round: June 21 at 6:48 p.m.

Semifinals: June 22 at 10:14 p.m.

Finals: June 23 at 9:58 p.m.

Kiah Williams (Photo: UCF Athletics)

All Olympic Trials events will either be live on NBC or USA, and all will be streamed on Peacock.