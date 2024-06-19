3 traits Knicks should be looking for during 2024 NBA Draft

After multiple spot-on draft selections in 2020 and 2021 set the Knicks up for their best stretch in recent franchise history, New York should look to recreate that success this year. They have back-to-back late first round picks at Nos. 24 and 25, plus the 38th overall pick, and have been relatively inactive in the past two drafts.

Assuming they use one or more of these selections, what kind of player should they be targeting?

Here are three things the Knicks should look for in their latest rookie:

Guard creator

Without Julius Randle, the Knicks had to put a tremendous creation burden on Jalen Brunson during last year’s playoffs, with the next best available options to generate scoring being Donte DiVincenzo, Isaiah Hartenstein and Miles McBride. As commendable a job as those three did, none are traditional floor generals -- and the Knicks could use some more depth in this department.

Free agency may be the better path to securing this type of player, with Tyus Jones and Russell Westbrook on the market this summer. New York could also bring their 2021 draftee, Rokas Jokubaitis, from overseas.

Even with those options, they should look to the draft for some assistance as well. Tyler Kolek, Jared McCain, Carlton Carrington and Isaiah Collier are among the names who would fit the bill should they drop to New York’s picks or the Knicks trade up for one of them.

It’s hard to see a prospect earning a secure rotation spot in year one, but if they have the talent, it could happen. McBride and Alec Burks were the Knicks' lone backup guards by the postseason, and however Burks’ impending free agency plays out, New York should beef that spot up.

McBride was obviously a standout in 2023-24, but played his best as a two next to Brunson. This pick could serve as insurance on McBride’s offensive development, allowing the Knicks to play him at his best position until he becomes a more rounded guard.

Frontcourt depth

A fully healthy Knicks roster boasts Josh Hart as a backup four, and one of the best center rotations in the league with Mitchell Robinson, Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims backing up the five spot behind Hartenstein. Unfortunately, injuries and free agency care little for what a roster looks like on paper, and due to those two factors the Knicks find themselves with a more vulnerable frontcourt than anticipated.

Hartenstein could be on the way out -- ditto for Achiuwa. And Robinson is constantly missing a lot of time. Randle, OG Anunoby and Hart are the only reliable power forwards on the roster.

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) slaps hands with center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) after a basket against the Miami Heat during the first half at Madison Square Garden / Vincent Carchietta - USA TODAY Sports

It’s safe to say the Knicks can use some more depth here, at either big man position. Luckily, they’ll have lots of options in this draft.

Yves Missi, Kel’el Ware, Zach Edey and DaRon Holmes II are some of the names New York should be monitoring on draft night to fill these gaps. There are plenty of free agent and trade targets to be found, too, but they’ll likely end up higher on the depth chart, and the Knicks will want to backfill with the draft.

NBA readiness

Two years ago, the Knicks may have still been a "rebuilding" team. However with their midseason trade for Anunoby and ensuing performance this past season, they’re squarely in "contention" status now. Whether or not they’re ready to make a real run to the Finals, that’s now the short-term goal -- and they’ll need to approach the draft and their offseason at large accordingly.

Does this mean New York should trade all of its picks for veteran players who can better assist with winning now? No. Contending teams need a free flow of rotation-filling talent on team-friendly contracts to maintain their big spending on stars, and the draft can be a great resource for that.

That said, the Knicks may need to be a little more selective. Ending up with two prospects who need a couple years in Westchester before being able to make an NBA impact won’t do New York any good in the near term.

While you shouldn’t discount this front office drafting and developing a project prospect (see: McBride, Miles), at least one of their picks should be somebody who can feasibly step in when called upon this coming season. That means drafting an NBA-ready guy, maybe a third or fourth-year prospect who's more floor than ceiling.

Most mocks have the Knicks taking Ryan Dunn with one of their picks, a fair bet given his hometown roots and private workout. While his shooting needs serious work, he’s been labeled one of this class’ best defenders, and should be able to contribute there immediately.

Tristan Da Silva is also a finished product the Knicks could look at, as well as the aforementioned Kolek.