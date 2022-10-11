3 trades Patriots should consider making before the deadline

The New England Patriots have had a shaky start to the season thus far, but things could be worse.

With Mac Jones on the roster, things are promising at the quarterback position. Even if Jones isn’t an elite QB, he has shown that he can hang in the league as a mid-tier starter at worst. With that being said, since Jones is on a rookie contract, the Patriots should take advantage and make a move to bolster the roster, while the opportunity to do so is affordable.

All of that could go out the window when it’s Jones’ turn to get paid.

Keep in mind, these deals are not reports and are hypothetical scenarios of players who I think would fit perfectly with this roster. Trade compensation and salaries can and always will be worked out, even with coach Bill Belichick.

There’s still some time before the November 1 trade deadline, but here are three moves the Patriots should consider making before that date.

Patriots bring in Roquan Smith

In a previous article, I mentioned Roquan Smith as being an excellent athlete that hardly misses tackles and can provide pressure to opposing QBs, when used correctly. New England could swing a deal for the disgruntled LB and add a true playmaker opposite of Matt Judon. As time goes on, compensation dwindles with Smith potentially hitting free agency this offseason.

Patriots get: LB Roquan Smith

Bears Get: 2023 2nd, 2023 4th, 2025 2nd

A true No. 1 for the ages

DK Metcalf is everything that N’Keal Harry was supposed to be. Metcalf is another impending free agent that might want out of a rebuilding situation, and Mac Jones is in need of a true No. 1 receiver that can fit his timeline. Metcalf will cost a pretty penny and draft capital, but I am tired of worrying about value. Go get the guy and show your faith in the young QB.

Patriots Get: WR DK Metcalf, 2024 6th

Seahawks get: 2023 1st, 2024 2nd, 2023 5th

Patriots add underutilized weapon to the offense

If the Patriots don’t wind up getting DK Metcalf, there is another disgruntled, star wideout that is being used less and less each week in D.J. Moore, who has dealt with terrible quarterback play for his entire career.

The 25-year-old is on the books for another three seasons at $20 million per year and change and could be traded with his disengagement in Carolina. The Panthers are having issues with QB play and coaching at this point, and Moore could force his way out. It would be a perfect opportunity for Belichick to swoop in and give the star a new home, along with gifting Jones a trusted No. 1 wideout.

Patriots Get: D.J. Moore

Panthers Get: 2023 2nd, 2024 3rd, 2025 2nd

