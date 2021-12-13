3 trade packages Knicks could offer 76ers for Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons in red 76ers jersey with ball in hand gesturing while running the offense

With the Knicks reeling from six losses in seven games and falling out of the postseason picture, it’s no surprise to see them appearing in trade rumors.

And per SNY’s Ian Begley, Ben Simmons -- the 25-year-old three-time All-Star who has yet to play this season for the Philadelphia 76ers -- is on New York's radar.

Simmons is undoubtedly a high-level talent, one whose defensive and playmaking gifts make him a natural fit for Tom Thibodeau and a Knicks team that’s resorted to starting Alec Burks at point guard.

The Sixers are also asking for an All-Star and/or multiple picks back in return for Simmons, despite his numerous requests and months of inaction.

Even if they wanted to, it’s possible New York doesn’t have a chance at trading for Simmons. There are also plenty of reasons to not be interested, especially given the cost.

Still, it’s worth exploring what a Simmons package would look like if the Knicks wanted to go this route.

Here are three ways the Knicks can try and pry him from the Sixers...

Yes, the Knicks just signed Randle, a recently-minted franchise savior, to an extension, making him ineligible to be dealt until February.

But if the losing continues Leon Rose and Co. feel it’s time to tear it down, this package allows New York to keep most of its prized prospects and draft assets while initiating another rebuild.

Simmons is only a couple years younger than Randle, but has exhibited more consistent regular season production and at his worst can fall back on All-NBA level defense.

Dec 8, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) defends in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

He’d be the Knicks' point guard of the future, surrounded by the rest of their intact core of RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Obi Toppin, and Immanuel Quickley, among others.

With Randle, Philly would bring in a theoretically snug fit next to Joel Embiid, with Randle (until this year) able to spread the floor and do a lot of the dirty work Embiid currently has to do.

Fournier adds some wing shooting and the two firsts seals the deal. This is about as close as the Knicks can get to matching much-discussed CJ McCollum or D’Angelo Russell-centered swaps for Simmons without breaking the bank entirely.

The compete-without-losing-RJ package: Alec Burks, Kemba Walker, Kevin Knox, Obi Toppin, three first-round picks, potentially additional picks/swaps or another prospect

Now we get into a deviation from what the Sixers ideally get back for Simmons -- a current All-Star talent plus picks -- and into throwing the treasure chest at Philly in hopes they fold and accept.

The issue here is the cost rises with no immediate help to their championship goals, plus similar packages from teams otherwise not in the mix such as the Oklahoma City Thunder suddenly become competition.



Nov 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) dunks the ball as Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden.

There are a number of variations to the above, such as the Sixers preferring Fournier to Burks and Walker, or demanding multiple key prospects such as Toppin, Quickley and Robinson plus picks and some of the veterans.



At face value, it appears much too large a risk for the Knicks to gamble close to their entire asset stash in the hopes Simmons lifts them back into competency.

It’s also unlikely the Sixers ever open up to this type of return as opposed to more of a win-now package. GM Daryl Morey has proven his resiliency thus far and would likely sooner do a one-for-one All-Star swap than improve on the margins.

The RJ package: Barrett, Burks, Walker, Knox, two first-round picks

A happy medium between the above two, using Barrett as a substitute All-Star to center New York’s package for Simmons allows them to keep more of their prospects and picks while still pairing Simmons and Randle.



Dec 10, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett (9) tries to work the ball past Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena.

This would depend a lot on how highly Philly valued Barrett as an immediate and future contributor, as well as competing trade packages and timing.

Barrett may be in the midst of a disappointing third season for the Knicks, but is still arguably their best prospect.

Two-way wings who can (normally) shoot and create off the dribble at Barrett’s age don’t come often, and he would provide the Sixers a slightly larger window to win with Embiid than an older All-Star.

Still, this deal also falls short of the first in terms of realism. That Barrett is four years younger than Simmons is certainly a factor. And without a more established star to pair with Randle, it seems unlikely the Knicks would move their ace prospect