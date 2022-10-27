3 trade candidates the Falcons could pursue ahead of deadline

The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching as teams have until 4:00 p.m. ET on November 1 to finalize a deal. The Atlanta Falcons (3-4) are tied for the top spot in the NFC South and have the fourth-most available cap space in the league ($9.7 million).

Since the playoffs are within reach and the division is wide open, it would make sense for the Falcons to make a move. Here are three players the team should consider trading for at the deadline.

EDGE: Bradley Chubb - Broncos

Denver’s Bradley Chubb is one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers and could provide an immediate upgrade for the Falcons along the edge. Chubb has six sacks this season, which is tied for the fourth-most in the league. He also ranks 17th in total QB pressures. Falcons rookie Arnold Ebiketie currently leads the team in pressures but ranks 41st in the NFL overall. Lorenzo Carter ranks 53rd with 12 total pressures.

Defensive lineman Grady Jarrett has played well this season and acquiring Chubb would make the team a bit more dynamic on that side of the ball. However, Chubb has $12 million guaranteed on his contract for 2022. Since Atlanta has just under $10 million to spend, there would need to be a player involved to make the numbers work. Needing to clear $3 million, the only plausible option would be to include Kaleb McGary, who is also in the last year of his deal. McGary has been solid this season, though, and trading him now would just create another hole along the offensive line.

WR: Nelson Agholor - Patriots

Agholor hasn’t had the career many foresaw when the Eagles selected him in the first round back in 2015. Still, he’s a productive player at a position of need for Atlanta. Algholor is averaging 16 yards per catch this season for the Patriots and could be beneficial as a deep threat in a Falcons offense that’s struggling to develop a passing game. On the contrary, you could argue that the quarterback position is what’s holding back the offense. The need for Agholor is mainly due to the lack of production from Bryan Edwards, who the team traded for this past offseason.

Agholor, who has a $14 million cap hit for New England, would count for $5 million against the Falcons cap if a trade were to materialize. That’s a fairly cheap option for a veteran who has shown he can produce in this league.

Center: Garrett Bradbury - Vikings

Drew Dalman has not lived up to expectations in 2022 since winning the starting center job out of training camp. While it’s true the offensive line has improved overall, the team could use an upgrade in the middle. Bradbury’s in the last year of his contract, so his $2.25 million is is very little to give u for an upgrade at a key position. The Vikings lineman isn’t a great pass blocker, but is a good run blocker who is gradually improving in pass protection.

Bradbury would help the team immediately without handicapping Atlanta down the road. The Falcons would still have plenty of cap space next season to potentially make a move, while giving Bradbury an audition for a long-term contract.

