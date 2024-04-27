3 touring series in action at Speedway

Apr. 26—ANDERSON — The pit area at Anderson Speedway will be packed with race cars in three different touring divisions.

The Champion Racing Association's Sportsman Late Models and Street Stocks and the Vores Pro Compacts are all in action on CB Fabricating Spring Fling.

The Sportsman Late Models and Streets will both compete in 75-lap features, and the Pro Compacts will have a 25-lap B-Main and 50-lap feature.

Dalton Connor is the defending Street Stock champion and scored two wins at Anderson last year. The Greenfield driver has already visited the Riley & Son Victory Lane twice this year in Modified action.

James Kirby and Cole Baxter both scored wins in 2023.

Austin Maynard won the first race of 2024 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Multi-time McGunegill Engine Performance Late Model champion Jeff Marcum has already visited victory lane at the speedway.

In 2023, CRA Sportsman Late Model competition Marcum, Caleb Rescher, Nathan Greene and Greg VanAlst each recorded victories.

There are 37 cars entered for the Vores Compact Touring event with Tom Gossar winning the first race of the year at Bristol Motor Speedway.

In action last year, the feature winners were Chris Jennings and Jake Albright.

Qualifying Saturday is set for 5:30 p.m. with racing at 7.

Adult tickets are $15, $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12 and free for children under the age of 5.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.