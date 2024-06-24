3 Titans named to ‘All-Overpaid Team’ ahead of 2024 season

In a recent article naming some of the most overpaid players at each position in the NFL, the list was littered with Tennessee Titans.

According to Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, outside linebacker Harold Landry and safety Amani Hooker all made his “All-Overpaid Team” for 2024.

Let’s take a look at what Iyer said about each.

Calvin Ridley:

The Titans used a recent first-rounder on Treylon Burks, still employ DeAndre Hopkins, and also signed Tyler Boyd this offseason. They’re hoping Ridley will rebound after posting only a few flashes for divisional-rival Jacksonville following his one-year suspension. Also of note is the fact Ridley already will be 30 in December.

Harold Landry:

Landry has raised his sack totals with a combined 22.5 the past two seasons, but he doesn’t provide too much more consistently.

Amani Hooker:

The Titans make the cut again here, as they have fallen off at this position since the prime of Kevin Byard.

At the time of his signing, Ridley’s deal could be considered an overpay, but that’s typical when signing the best player at a position in free agency. Further, he addressed a major need for Tennessee.

Since signing, Ridley’s annual average has fallen from 10th to 14th at the position, according to Over the Cap, so his deal continues to look better and better.

The extension Hooker got back in 2022 was always difficult to justify. That’s not to say he’s a bad player, but his inability to stay healthy has always been an issue. He hasn’t played a full slate of games the past three seasons and has missed 17 games in that span.

Hooker’s annual average ($10 million) ranks 12th among safeties, so it isn’t an egregious overpay.

The jury is really still out on Landry’s contract. After securing his deal in 2022 following a career-best campaign, Landry suffered a torn ACL and we know that it takes a player to full return to form.

However, Landry still managed to tally 10.5 sacks in 2023 as he got better and better as the year progressed. We’ll really know for sure if Tennessee made a mistake or not in giving Landry big money after 2024.

