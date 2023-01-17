3 Titans GM candidates set for second interviews

Barring another entrant into the mix, it appears the Tennessee Titans have three finalists for their vacant general manager job after completing a total of seven interviews since last week.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Titans are set to bring back their vice president of player personnel, Ryan Cowden, San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel, Ran Carthon, and Chicago Bears assistant general manager, Ian Cunningham, for second interviews.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones adds that the Titans could have more candidates in the days ahead, but the thought is that the team will have its new general manager hired by the end of the week.

The Tennessee Titans have advanced at least three candidates to the second round of GM interviews: Ran Carthon (49ers), Ryan Cowden (Titans) and Ian Cunningham (Bears). It's possible there could be more. Belief is Titans will have a permanent GM by week's end. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 17, 2023

The Titans completed six interviews last week and one more on Tuesday with Buffalo Bills director of pro personnel Malik Boyd, according to MMQB’s Albert Breer.

In his report, Breer noted that head coach Mike Vrabel would be involved in the second round of interviews with candidates and that he would “have a voice.”

The Titans are interviewing Bills pro director Malik Boyd for their GM job today, per sources. That search is moving right along. Coach Mike Vrabel's involvement, I'm told, is/will be way more focused on second interviews, with the finalists. Vrabel will have a voice, of course. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 17, 2023

The vast majority of the fan base would like the Titans to go outside the team to find its next general manager. With Cowden still in the running, there’s a chance they don’t do that.

