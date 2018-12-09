3 times Patrick Mahomes stunned the Ravens (and everyone watching)
3 times Patrick Mahomes stunned the Ravens (and everyone watching) originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had some incredible plays in his team's overtime 27-24 win over Baltimore on Sunday. Here's his three best:
1. No-look pass
Mahomes 2018 season has been a nonstop highlight reel. Laser dart passes, elusive runs and more have been the catalyst for the Chiefs' high octane offense.
On Sunday, Mahomes brought something new out of his bag of tricks. The quarterback completed a no-look pass to Demarcus Robinson in the second quarter. Not even the top-ranked Baltimore defense had an answer for the play.
No look pass for Patrick Mahomespic.twitter.com/onjAv9cnBs
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 9, 2018
2. Broken play pass to Hill on game tying drive
The Chiefs were trailing 24-17 late in the fourth quarter and needed a score to force overtime. On fourth and 9, Mahomes overcame a broken play to find Tyreek Hill for a 48-yard gain to put Kansas City to put Kansas City in the red zone.
OMG @patrickmahomes5 @cheetah
📺: CBS #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/UkEHmpn2rZ
— NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2018
3. Game-tying TD pass
With the game on the line and the Chiefs needing to score to tie the Ravens, Mahomes connected with Damien WIlliams on fourth and 3 for a 5-yard touchdown to send the game to overtime.
GOT 'EM @patrickmahomes5
All tied up in KC!
📺: CBS #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/9ZEmnLzKT3
— NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2018
MORE RAVENS NEWS:
Drama in Tampa: A bad moment for the Ravens' next opponent
Week 14 Rooting Guide: Who to root for if you're a Ravens fan
Security!: How can Jackson cut down on turnovers?