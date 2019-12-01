Lamar Jackson has impressed at every opportunity this season. The highlight reel of the 2019 season is littered with his dazzling runs and pinpoint passes.

The Ravens offense punted in their first drive Sunday afternoon against the 49ers, but Jackson quickly reverted back to his touchdown-scoring ways, finding the end zone on his next two drives.

With Jackson under center, the 2019 Ravens have already set the franchise record for most touchdowns in a season, and they still have four games remaining after Sunday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Let's track all the ways Jackson shined through the rain against the 49ers.

Story continues

He finds Mark Andrews on a touch pass to give the Ravens their first points, helping Andrews tie the team record for tight end TD's in a season This TD by @Mandrews_81 sets a new franchise record for touchdowns in a season (48). 😈 pic.twitter.com/aQtRj6xUDM — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 1, 2019

He unleashes a devastating juke to break a defender's ankles . @Lj_era8 doing @Lj_era8 things 🤣🤣#ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/0It0bYRIEK — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 1, 2019

He runs it in himself, becoming the 6th player in NFL history with 25+ passing touchdowns and 7+ rushing Lamar Jackson is just the sixth QB ever with at least 25 passing TDs and 7 rushing TDs in a single season. The last player to achieve the feat was Cam Newton (35 & 10) during his 2015 MVP season. — Patrick Gleason (@PMGleason) December 1, 2019

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

3 times Lamar Jackson showed the 49ers why he's the NFL MVP originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington