3 times Lamar Jackson showed the 49ers why he's the NFL MVP

Ryan Wormeli

Lamar Jackson has impressed at every opportunity this season. The highlight reel of the 2019 season is littered with his dazzling runs and pinpoint passes.

The Ravens offense punted in their first drive Sunday afternoon against the 49ers, but Jackson quickly reverted back to his touchdown-scoring ways, finding the end zone on his next two drives.

With Jackson under center, the 2019 Ravens have already set the franchise record for most touchdowns in a season, and they still have four games remaining after Sunday.

Let's track all the ways Jackson shined through the rain against the 49ers.

  • He finds Mark Andrews on a touch pass to give the Ravens their first points, helping Andrews tie the team record for tight end TD's in a season

  • He unleashes a devastating juke to break a defender's ankles

  • He runs it in himself, becoming the 6th player in NFL history with 25+ passing touchdowns and 7+ rushing

