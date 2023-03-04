3 tight ends to watch for Chiefs at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine continues over the weekend with offensive players hitting the field at Lucas Oil Stadium for on-field drills and workouts. You can watch the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends workout from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

The Kansas City Chiefs added a number of young contributors to the team via the draft just a season ago. Several of those players posted impressive performances at the combine. The team will look to follow up its standout 2022 draft class by adding even more instant-impact players in 2023.

Keep an eye on the following three tight ends working out on Saturday. A head-turning performance could put any number of the players squarely on the radar for Brett Veach and company.

Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave

A knee injury shortened Musgrave’s 2022 season, but he dispelled any durability concerns by telling reporters at the combine that’s the only injury he’s ever suffered. The 6-foot-6 and 255-pound tight end has really good long speed, which was apparent at the Senior Bowl where he was clocked over 20mph. He has a background in Alpine skiing and lacrosse that he says has helped him become the football player he is today. For a prospect that doesn’t have a whole lot of production during his college career, Musgrave’s performance could be the difference between an early-round gamble and a late-round flier.

Miami TE Will Mallory

Mallory told reporters that his goal for the NFL Scouting Combine was to prove that he’s a complete tight end prospect. The 6-foot-4 and 239-pound tight end was one of the more impressive players at the position at the Senior Bowl, proving that he could both play with effort in both the run game and the receiving game. On tape, he shows good speed, strong hands and physicality. In a class that’s just loaded with athleticism and potential, he’s someone that could be a bit slept on.

Old Dominion TE Zach Kuntz

Listed at 6-foot-8 and 255 pounds, Kuntz is the definition of a move tight end in the NFL. He spent the past two years at Old Dominion after transferring from Penn State, appearing in 17 total games with the Monarchs. During that span, he caught 85 passes for 836 yards and seven touchdowns. He missed the majority of the 2022 season with an injury, which will surely be the subject of inquiry from teams at the combine, but he’s said to have run in a 40-yard dash in the 4.5-range. That’s the type of athleticism that could see Kuntz rise up draft boards.

