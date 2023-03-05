3 tight ends for Chargers who stood out at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine continued on Saturday as a handful of quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends took the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

Here are three tight ends that could be on the Chargers’ radar that increased their stock with eye-opening demonstrations of athleticism.

Darnell Washington, Georgia

Washington was used as a blocker at Georgia and showed glimpses of his ability as a receiver. He shined in the gauntlet drill. Additionally, Washington made the catch of the whole event with a one-handed grab. Oh, and at 6-foot-6 and 264 pounds, Washington ran a 4.65 40-yard dash. No biggie.

Washington should enter the league and serve as a third tackle with excellent blocking skills. If you couple that with his speed, body control, hands to adjust to balls thrown outside of his frame, and the toughness to bring down after the catch, Washington could present a problem to opposing defenses.

When the Chargers are on the clock with pick No. 21, Washington will likely be an intriguing target.

Sam LaPorta, Iowa

George Kittle, TJ Hockenson, and Noah Fant. Those are the great tight ends to come out of Iowa. Laporta is next in line. Laporta has the receiving ability to stretch the seam, get open at all levels of the field and move the chains. The testing numbers were reflective of that, as LaPorta posted a 4.59-second 40-yard dash, 35-inch vertical and 6.91-second three-cone drill. While he might not be refined as a blocker, LaPorta should make an impact in the passing game from the get-go. He projects as a Day 2 selection.

Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

Schoonmaker didn’t play near the end of the season and was a non-participant at the Shrine Bowl because of an AC joint injury. But, fully healthy, Schoonmaker took the field in Indy and did not disappoint. His 40-yard dash (4.63), broad jump (10-foot-7) and short shuttle (4.27) were all top 5 at the event. I said before the combine Schoonmaker is known more for his blocking skills, but over the last two years of his collegiate career, he showed more upside as a receiver. What he established on the field and the numbers he posted indicate what Schoonmaker could be in the NFL, a solid and complete No. 2 tight end.

