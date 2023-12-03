3 Tigers named among top 20 draft eligible sophomores by D1Baseball

Jay Johnson and the defending national champion LSU Tigers have landed three players on D1 Baseball’s top 20 draft-eligible sophomores list. Jared Jones, Gavin Guidry and Paxton Kling.

They call him “Bear.” Jared “Bear” Jones is a first baseman/catcher who can absolutely swing it. He has light tower power that helps him hit tanks out of Alex Box Stadium on nearly a daily basis. Jones had a .304 batting average with a .426 on-base percentage and a .640 slugging percentage as he hit 14 homers and had 45 RBI.

Guidry is the prime example of a five-tool player. There is not anything he can’t do. He was profiled as an infielder out of high school but coach Johnson decided that Guidry could be a very valuable pitcher for LSU last year. Guidry went on to have a 3-0 record with a 3.77 ERA over 28.2 innings pitched.

Kling had a roller-coaster season in 2023 but he showed promise as a talented outfielder that can fly and when he is hot at the plate he is nearly unstoppable. Kling finished 2023 with a .289 average with five doubles, two triples, four homers, and nine RBI.

