Advertisement

3 Tigers named among top 20 draft eligible sophomores by D1Baseball

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Jay Johnson and the defending national champion LSU Tigers have landed three players on D1 Baseball’s top 20 draft-eligible sophomores list. Jared Jones, Gavin Guidry and Paxton Kling.

They call him “Bear.” Jared “Bear” Jones is a first baseman/catcher who can absolutely swing it. He has light tower power that helps him hit tanks out of Alex Box Stadium on nearly a daily basis. Jones had a .304 batting average with a .426 on-base percentage and a .640 slugging percentage as he hit 14 homers and had 45 RBI.

Guidry is the prime example of a five-tool player. There is not anything he can’t do. He was profiled as an infielder out of high school but coach Johnson decided that Guidry could be a very valuable pitcher for LSU last year. Guidry went on to have a 3-0 record with a 3.77 ERA over 28.2 innings pitched.

Kling had a roller-coaster season in 2023 but he showed promise as a talented outfielder that can fly and when he is hot at the plate he is nearly unstoppable. Kling finished 2023 with a .289 average with five doubles, two triples, four homers, and nine RBI.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire