3 Tigers advance to state clay target tournament

Jun. 7—Based on their season averages, three Albert Lea Tigers will advance as individuals to the state clay target tournament June 21.

Competing from Albert Lea will be Hank Kuiters, Tanner Green and Anna Laskowske. The students qualified in the top 125 individuals out of more than 11,000 students across the state, said coach Jeff Laskowske. One hundred males advanced and 25 females.

The team, which won the Section 5A Conference 2A championship, now moves forward to see if it will advance as a team.

The top 40 teams from across the state will compete at state.