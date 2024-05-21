3 Thunder players receive votes for 2023-24 All-Defensive Teams

The NBA announced its two All-Defensive teams on Tuesday. While the Oklahoma City Thunder didn’t have a representative among the 10 slots, three players received votes.

Lu Dort finished just shy of making an All-Defensive team for the first time in his career. He tallied 34 total voting points — six first-place votes and 22 second-place votes.

Chet Holmgren also received a decent amount of votes as a rookie. He totaled 21 voting points — all on 21 second-place votes. He finished second behind Victor Wembanyama this season for total blocks.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — who led the league in total steals also garnered votes. The MVP runner-up had 19 voting points — four first-place votes and 11 second-place votes.

The Thunder finished the season as one of the best defensive squads in the league. They were fourth in defensive rating in the regular season and second in the playoffs.

The All-Defensive First Team includes Herb Jones, Wembanyama, Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo and Rudy Gobert.

The All-Defensive Second Team includes Jrue Holiday, Alex Caruso, Derrick White, Jalen Suggs and Jaden McDaniels.

The full voting results can be read below:

Image

Image

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire