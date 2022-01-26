3 thoughts on the Steelers potentially losing DL Stephon Tuitt

2021 was a confluence of horrible events for Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt. Tuitt not only missed the entire season with a knee injury but had to deal with the death of his brother at the same time. Now we see an internet rumor floating around that Tuitt is preparing to sell his Pittsburgh home. All this got us thinking. Will Tuitt be back and what might that mean?

It won't be cheap this year

If the Steelers choose to cut ties with Tuitt this offseason, it’s going to cost them. If Tuitt is cut prior to June 1, It would save the team around $4.3 million but also create $9.68 million in dead money. After June 1, the cap savings go up to $9 million and dead money drops to $4.9 million.

Is Stephon Tuitt done done?

If Tuitt is really selling his house, it feels like this is a warning that he will not be on the team next season. But bigger than that, did everything Tuitt went through in 2021 convince him it is time to walk away from the game completely.

This needs a deadline

I love Tuitt as a player. I don’t know a fan who doesn’t. And when he’s healthy and on the field he might be the equal of Cam Heyward. But if there is any doubt in his mind about his future, he owes it to the Steelers to make a decision in a timely manner. Free agency and the draft will be here soon and if Tuitt isn’t coming back, the defensive line suddenly moves way up the offseason needs list.

