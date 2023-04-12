3 thoughts on the Steelers first 3 NFL draft picks

It isn’t often the Pittsburgh Steelers are in a position to draft three Top 50 players in the 2023 NFL draft. But this is the position they find themselves in this year with the No. 17, No. 32 ad No. 49 overall picks. This situation got us thinking and so we will share them with all of you.

Don't be scared to trade

With three picks in the first 50, but no fifth and sixth rounds so Pittsburgh cannot be shy about making a move back in the first round. Especially in a draft class where the 17th-best player the Steelers might need isn’t much different than the 30th-best at the position of need.

Don't overthink pick No. 17

It might be easy for general manager Omar Khan to want to be clever in his first draft and overthink what the team does with that first pick. That could mean a trade up which is absolutely not necessary or for a position the team doesn’t really need in an attempt to land the highest-rated player on the board.

Focus on the future

If everything works out the Steelers will be better this season but they are in no way a Super Bown contender. So the front office would be wise to focus on the 2024 season as the year to really make a strong push and draft accordingly.

