3 thoughts following Chiefs’ first wave of free agency

The Kansas City Chiefs landed a pair of key contributors along the offensive line in the first wave of free agency in Joe Thuney and Kyle Long. They also reportedly lost in the bid for other contributors on the offensive side of the ball. Expectations are the highest they’ve ever been for this franchise after back-to-back Super Bowl appearances and this free agency period has been met with some criticism because of it.

Here are a few thoughts on what the Chiefs have done so far in free agency and where they can go from here as we enter the second wave:

Don't judge a book by its cover

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

At face value, this doesn't look like a great free agency period for the Chiefs compared to what we've been used to in recent years. Ahead of the 2019 season, the Chiefs aggressively rebuilt their defense. In 2020, they prioritized re-signing players and adding a few key veterans in hopes of a return Super Bowl appearance. This year has been a bit different, with the team adding one big signing in Thuney, a virtual unknown in Long and re-signing backup tight end Blake Bell after a year away. On one hand, it looks like Kansas City has managed to create more needs than they've been able to address with the resources available to them. They've taken some big swings in free agency and struck out, but at least they had the gumption to take those swings and know when it was time to bow out. The thing is, we likely won't know how successful or unsuccessful this free agency period is until much later on. We could see the Chiefs regretting their decisions (i.e. 2020 Las Vegas Raiders) or we could see them thriving. Also it's important to remember that free agency is about positioning yourself to be able to draft without accounting for too many needs. Kansas City still has some pretty glaring holes on the roster, but some of those could still be shored up in free agency in addition to being addressed in the draft. They also addressed a few holes (guard, tight end) so they can focus on others in the draft that have greater depth (tackle, receiver, cornerback, etc). This free agency period could be viewed a lot differently after the results of the draft are known.

Story continues

Chiefs still haven't lost a free agent

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Fans of earning compensatory draft picks will be disappointed to learn that the Chiefs still haven't lost a player to unrestricted free agency. This was true at the official start of free agency. It's still true over a week from the start of the NFL's legal tampering period. It's quite strange that NFL teams haven't expressed interest in players like Daniel Sorensen, a key contributor in both seasons resulting in Super Bowl berths for the Chiefs. Maybe it's not so strange being that this is the second year that free agents in Kansas City just haven't seen much traction. If the deals that players like Sorensen, Bashaud Breeland, Austin Reiter, and others are being offered in free agency aren't what they expected, the Chiefs would be wise to bring them back. That could result in some cheap one-year deals that could help fill the roster with talent that the decision makers already know to be capable of reaching and winning a Super Bowl.

There are still deals to be made with good players

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

A lot of people have been down about the Chiefs' inability to land players like Trent Williams and JuJu Smith-Schuster. They see the talent pool in free agency drying up and it's causing some worry and frustration. The thing is, there is still a lot of talented players out there and available during this second wave of free agency, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Chiefs are bringing in two of those defenders this week in Melvin Ingram and K'Waun Williams. Traditionally speaking, if you get to the building in Kansas City, you don't end up leaving. A healthy Ingram is better than Alex Okafor and Tanoh Kpassagnon combined. Williams is a tough-as-nails and smart slot cornerback. He would allow some other Chiefs defensive backs to play different positions that they're perhaps better-suited for. Basically, what I'm getting at here is that Chiefs Kingdom shouldn't be feeling too down about what the team has done so far. There are still players out there who can improve this roster over what they were last season and help them reach yet another Super Bowl.

1

1