3 things that went wrong for Ravens in historic upset

BALTIMORE - A season of promise went down the drain in a slow burn on Saturday for the Ravens, as the Titans dominated them in every facet of the game.

The Ravens 14-2 regular season with the league's deadliest offense and a stout defense ended in flames, as they lost 28-12 in the divisional round of the playoffs at M&T Bank Stadium. The Titans advanced to the AFC Championship Game with the win.

Here are three things that went wrong for the Ravens:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

1. Mental Mistakes

Baltimore looked strong for the first few minutes and stopped Tennessee's opening drive and slowly marched into Titans territory early on. Then, things went haywire.

The Titans got an interception on the Ravens first drive, courtesy of a dropped pass from Andrews that fell right into the arms of Kevin Byard. The Titans scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive.

After the Ravens were stopped on fourth down on the following drive, the Titans took a deep shot for the end zone and connected as Tannehill fired a deep strike to Kalif Raymond for a 45-yard score. Dropped passes, communication errors and mistakes that hadn't happened all season reared their ugly heads at the worst possible time.

2. Inability to stop the run

Derrick Henry ran like a man possessed all night and totaled 195 yards on 30 carries, and even threw a touchdown pass on a Tim Tebow-esque jump pass.

Tennessee controlled the game from there, as it ran for 217 yards, out-rushing Baltimore by 32 total yards. Simply, the Titans beat the Ravens at their own game. They weren't able to slow down the Titans from there.

3. Turnovers

The Ravens hurt themselves early with big drops, as Andrews' dropped pass led to an interception and a Seth Roberts drop could've been a touchdown for the Ravens.

Tennessee scored two touchdowns off of Ravens turnovers, two of which happened in Titans territory.

Story continues

Every time a chance for the Ravens came about to seize momentum, the Titans were there to win every big play and every opportunity the Ravens had to claw back into the game.

It was a night of what could've been for the Ravens, who couldn't get out of their own way in a disheartening loss after the most promising regular season in franchise history.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

3 things that went wrong for Ravens in historic upset originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington