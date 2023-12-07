3 things to watch when UNC Asheville basketball plays Western Carolina, including Drew Pember

It's time for a college basketball rivalry in the mountains.

UNC Asheville hits the road for a matchup against Western Carolina at the Liston B. Ramsey Regional Activity Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina. The teams will face off for the 39th time in the series on Saturday (4 p.m., ESPN+).

The Bulldogs (5-4) have won the last two games in the series, including a 73-72 victory in Cullowhee in 2021, but the Catamounts (6-2) hold the series advantage, 21-17.

Here are three things to know before the game.

Drew Pember continues All-American form

After a record setting season performance, fifth-year forward Drew Pember returned to UNC Asheville instead of entering the NBA Draft. After the Bulldogs won the Big South regular season and tournament titles, Pember’s return is a major part of their attempt to repeat as champions.

Last season, Pember averaged 20.9 points per game and 9.1 rebounds in 35 games and was a finalist for the Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award, given annually to the most outstanding men’s mid-major Division I player. He was named the Big South Player of the Year, guiding the Bulldogs to their fifth NCAA Tournament appearance and first in seven years.

Through eight games this season, Pember is averaging 18.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. He has come off the bench twice for UNC Asheville after starting 65 of 66 games in his first two seasons.

In his most recent outing against Kennesaw State, Pember scored 27 points in 34 minutes off the bench, grabbing 14 boards for his second double-double of the season.

Pember, a Knoxville, Tennessee, native transferred from Tennessee ahead of his junior season in 2021-22. He made an instant impact for the Bulldogs and was named the Big South Defensive Player of the Year at season’s end.

UNCA utilizes tough schedule to aim for postseason return

The Bulldogs went 27-8 last season, and their 16-2 record in Big South play earned a regular season conference title. Their conference tournament run included three straight wins to claim the conference’s automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament.

In an effort to prepare for the conference tournament and make back-to-back NCAA Tournaments for the first time since 2011-12, UNC Asheville scheduled tougher games.

UNC Asheville plays Kennesaw State, who also won its conference to reach the NCAA Tournament last season, twice. The Bulldogs lost to the Owls 79-76 in overtime on Dec. 5 and host them in Kimmel Arena on Dec. 23.

UNC Asheville also scheduled Power Five schools Michigan and Auburn. The Bulldogs fell to the Wolverines 99-74 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to open the season and will play the Tigers in Huntsville, Alabama, on Dec. 13.

Experienced backcourt leads Catamounts

Like Pember with UNC Asheville, Western Carolina has its own star.

Senior guard Vonterius Woolbright was named the Southern Conference Preseason Player of the Year after averaging 14.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Through eight games, Woolbright has been even better. He is scoring 22.1 points per game and is averaging a double-double by grabbing 11.3 rebounds per game.

Woolbright’s performances have been buoyed by the rest of the Catamounts’ guard play. Sophomore DJ Campbell is averaging 12.3 points per game. Seniors Russell Jones Jr. and Tre Jackson, also both named to the Preseason All-Southern Conference Team, are averaging 11 and 10.9 points per game, respectively.

Behind its backcourt, Western Carolina started the season 6-0, including a win over Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. The Catamounts have lost their last two games on the road.

Evan Gerike is the high school sports reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Email him at egerike@citizentimes.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanGerike. Please support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: What to know about UNC Asheville basketball vs Western Carolina