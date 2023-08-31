3 things to watch: UCF football opens debut Big 12 season at home with Kent State

ORLANDO — In the days before its season-opening football game, UCF has had to prepare for the unknown.

Hurricane Idalia cast slight doubt on the contest's viability, and forced the school to suspend campus activities Wednesday, but its trajectory moved far enough northwest that a postponement of the 7 p.m. Thursday scheduled kickoff was unnecessary.

And then there's the matter of UCF's opponent: Kent State, which had its roster was plundered via the transfer portal when coach Sean Lewis departed to take the offensive coordinator position at Colorado.

"Honestly, we don't know a lot about them," Knights coach Gus Malzahn said. "They don't have a lot of players back — a lot of new faces, new transfers, new staff, new head coach. So, we're curious to see exactly what they'll do, really, in all three phases.

"I'm real excited to watch our team. We have a lot of information through scrimmages and through practices, but there's nothing like the first game. You learn about your team."

Picked to finish eighth in its debut Big 12 season, UCF will to handle look non-conference business. Here are three things to watch as the Knights take the field for the first time in 2023.

John Rhys Plumlee will look to take shots, stretch the field

UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee will take aim at a Kent State defense that allowed 23 touchdown passes last season.

UCF ranked ninth in the nation in rushing offense last year (222.4 yards per game), and Kent State ranked 113th in total defense. Of the Flashes' defensive struggles, they allowed 23 touchdown passes compared to just six interceptions.

Kent State's stats might not mean a great deal, given the high volume of turnover, but John Rhys Plumlee should have a chance to take his shots and prove he can meet offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw's vertical passing demands.

"He has helped me a ton, from the spring, summer and now the fall," Plumlee said. "He's helped me footwork-wise, how to navigate a pocket a lot better than I did last year, how to be able to make platform throws and off-platform throws a lot more accurate and with a lot more zip on them, too."

According to Pro Football Focus, Plumlee connected on 19 "big-time" throws in his first season with the Knights. Javon Baker emerged as his most trusted downfield target, catching 58 passes for 796 yards. Kobe Hudson led the team with seven touchdown receptions, while Xavier Townsend will fulfill an increased role in the slot after Ryan O'Keefe's departure for Boston College.

Drake Metcalf, Marcellus Marshall lead reconstructed offensive line

Perhaps the most surprising development of UCF's depth chart release Monday afternoon was on the offensive line.

Drake Metcalf, a summer addition from Stanford, won the three-man competition at center with Fresno State transfer Bula Schmidt and redshirt freshman Caden Kitler. Yet, Schmidt will also start — sliding over to left guard, while Marcellus Marshall will line up against his former team at right tackle. Marshall had been the expected choice at left guard, working there throughout the spring and for media-open portions of fall camp, as well.

Schmidt's motor, intensity and toughness stood out to Malzahn and offensive line coach Herb Hand, helping him secure a starting nod.

"Super excited for those guys, and super confident in them as well. That's the big piece," Plumlee said. "Bula's got something about him that's a little bit different; he's got a little bit of edge, he's gritty, he has fun playing ball."

Returning starters Tylan Grable and Lokahi Pauole — at left tackle and right guard, respectively — round out the unit. Malzahn envisions a "1A and 1B" situation among the offensive linemen. Amari Kight and Paul Rubelt are listed as the backup tackles, Kitler at center and Ed Collins at both guard spots.

DeJordan Mask will start, other defensive newcomers to provide depth

DeJordan Mask, a Texas State transfer, was listed among UCF's defensive starters on the team's official depth chart Monday.

Only one newcomer was listed among the first-team defense: nickel defensive back DeJordan Mask, a Texas State transfer.

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter, linebacker Walter Yates and safety Nikai Martinez filled other vacancies, but all three players were valuable contributors last season in a reserve role. Quadric Bullard gained medical clearance this month from his November knee injury to reclaim his starting safety spot.

The second unit, however, is littered with players eager to make an immediate impact and earn an expanded role. Shaun Peterson, Rian Davis, Isaiah Paul, Decorian Patterson, Fred Davis and Jireh Wilson highlight the transfer portal additions, while local recruits John Walker, Kaven Call and Braeden Marshall have impressed in camp ahead of their true freshman seasons.

According to Action Network, UCF is a 34.5-point favorite in this game. That should afford opportunities for Malzahn and his staff to rest the starters and evaluate their options ahead of a difficult road trip to Boise State.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF football: John Rhys Plumlee leads Knights into Big 12 debut season