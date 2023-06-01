3 things to watch when the Steelers cut down the roster

When we put together our initial 53-man roster projection for the Pittsburgh Steelers, I used last year’s initial official roster as a template for the number of players at a given position. Here are some things that stood out as potential problems for Pittsburgh this season.

Only 7 offensive linemen

Only having seven offensive linemen on the official roster means two things. One, it really puts the position battle on the inside in focus but it also means the practice squad is going to be vital. Nate Herbig, Kendrick Green and Kevin Dotson are basically fighting for one roster spot and the others to the PS to provide weekly depth.

4 outside linebackers

The addition of Markus Golden gives the Steelers a viable No. 3 outside linebacker but it means the battle between Quincy Roche and Nick Herbig will be one to watch.

10 total defensive backs

Last year the Steelers split the 10 defensive backs between five cornerbacks and five safeties. If the Steelers keep Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace, Chandon Sullivan and Cory Trice does James Pierre get released? Or do the Steelers trim back to four safeties and if so who is out?

