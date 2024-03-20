3 things to watch in NCAA Tournament game between Iowa State and South Dakota State men's basketball

South Dakota State head coach Eric Henderson celebrates with the team after winning the championship on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota State men’s basketball team will be aiming to win its first NCAA Tournament game in program history on Thursday when they face 2-seed Iowa State, but it’ll be a tall task.

The No. 15 Jackrabbits (22-12, 12-4) are making their seventh appearance in the NCAA Tournament and their second under the guidance of fifth-year head coach Eric Henderson.

The Cyclones (27-7, 13-5) are widely viewed as one of the best teams in the country. They won the Big 12 Tournament title game by defeating Houston, the then No. 1 ranked team. Iowa State won each of its conference tournament games by an average of 17 points.

Offensively, the Cyclones are led by their guard duo of Keshon Gilbert and Tamin Lipsey, who average 13.8 and 12.3 points per game, respectively.

Here are three things to watch out for in Thursday’s game:

South Dakota State basketball will have to take care of the ball

SDSU’s guard Zeke Mayo (2) drives to the basket on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Defense has been Iowa State’s calling card for years and this season they've had arguably the best defense in the country. The Cyclones jumped to No. 1 in defensive efficiency after their Big 12 Tournament win over Houston, according to KenPom.

Iowa State is at its most dangerous when they’re creating turnovers – which they do a lot – and getting out in transition. The Cyclones rank second in steals per game and in turnovers forced per game, averaging 10.4 steals and 17.5 turnovers. They also rank second in the nation in turnover percentage.

Iowa State’s ability to force turnovers starts with their two, two-way guards. There are only six players in the country that average at least 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game and the Cyclones have two of them in their backcourt in Lipsey and Gilbert, the Big 12 Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

South Dakota State isn’t bad at taking care of the ball – they only average 11.2 turnovers per game – but they’ll need to make sure they don't make too many mistakes against a dangerous Big 12 defense.

Iowa State basketball is much-improved on offense

Iowa State Cyclones guard Keshon Gilbert (10) and forward Robert Jones (12) celebrate after winning 68-63 over BYU in the Senior Day Big-12 conference showdown of an NCAA college basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Ames, Iowa.

While they’re more known for their defense, Iowa State’s offense is much improved from recent seasons. The Cyclones have scored 90 or more points six times this season. That’s the most times they’ve hit that mark in a single season since 2016-17 when they broke 90 eight times.

The Cyclones don’t have a definitive number-one guy offensively, but it hasn’t hurt them. Iowa State has three players who average double-figure scoring numbers and they have a few more who are pretty to that mark.

Gilbert and Lipsey lead the team in scoring, with 13.8 and 12.3 points per game, but are closely trailed by four others. Freshman forward and versatile big man Milan Momcilovic ranks third on the team in scoring with 11 points per game, senior sixth man Curtis Jones averages 10.5 per game, Tre King averages 9.1, Robert Jones averages eight, and Hasan Ward, a 6-foot-9, long athlete who plays both ends averages six points per game.

Iowa State's offensive versatility will make them more difficult to guard for South Dakota State, which has improved defensively since midseason. The Jackrabbits ended the season ranked first in the Summit League in opponent field goal percentage and third in scoring defense.

SDSU isn’t viewing themselves as the underdog

South Dakota State men’s basketball wins the Summit League championship against Denver on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

South Dakota State may be entering the tournament as the 15 seed and facing one of the best teams in the nation, but they don’t want to hear that they’re an underdog.

“They call it March Madness for a reason, right?” Henderson asked. “At the end of the day, we all have an opportunity in front of us. And I'll say this about our group … Ever since I've been at South Dakota State, it doesn't matter who we’re playing. We believe we're going to win the game.”

“Doesn't mean we always do, doesn't mean we always will,” Henderson continued. “But we go into that baby thinking, we're going to win this game. We're going to put a plan together to win the game, and that doesn't matter if we're a 15 seed, the 13 seed, a seven seed or a five seed. We feel like we're going to win the game.”

The Jackrabbits take on Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 on Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

