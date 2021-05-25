3 things to watch during Yankees-Blue Jays series at Yankee Stadium

Gleyber Torres admires hit vs. White Sox

The Yankees are 8-0-2 in their last 12 regular-season series after sweeping the Chicago White Sox out of town over the weekend.

After a day off Monday, it's the AL East-foe Toronto Blue Jays stepping into the Bronx to face the Bombers.

Here are three things to watch as the series kicks off on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m.





How will Corey Kluber follow up his no-hitter?

It's always hard for a pitcher to follow up a feat like Kluber accomplished in Texas last week. But he'll have to do his best against a Blue Jays team that hit him pretty well in previous meetings.

In his first start with the Yanks this season, Kluber allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits over four innings back on April 3. Then, two starts later, he took the loss after letting up three runs on six hits, including two homers, over another four innings.

But Kluber in May has not been the same pitcher as he was in April. His off-speed pitches, mainly the slider, have been stellar and fastball location is certainly on an uptick.

Can Gleyber Torres keep it going?

The White Sox don't want to see Torres the rest of the season after what he did to them over the three games this past weekend.

Torres had eight RBI in the series with one homer and three multi-hit games, including two 3-for-4 performances in the last two games.



And over his last eight games, the shortstop is hitting a whopping .452/.469/.677 with two homers, 11 RBI and one double.

Torres has turned the corner drastically at the dish after getting the home run monkey off his back, and the Yanks are loving every bit of it.

The question is how long can he sustain this type of production?

Containing Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The two young stars for the Jays already made their mark against the Yanks back in April.

Bichette hit a walk-off blast the last time these two saw each other, which only helped his early-season numbers against the pinstripes. He has a .333 average over 24 at-bats with four of his eight hits going for extra bases.

Guerrero has even better numbers, with a .381/.480/.571 slash line with a homer, two RBI and a double.

Being able to contain these two power hitters this time around will be crucial for the Yanks if they wish to keep their series win streak alive.