3 things to watch for in Cowboys preseason finale vs Raiders

By this time in the preseason, NFL teams have most things figured out and are simply preparing for the start of the regular season. The Dallas Cowboys have likely already answered most of their own questions regarding the 53-man roster.

They know which veterans they can cut now to bring back later so they can protect and stash a young prospect like pass rusher Isaiah Land or offensive guard T.J. Bass. The coaches understand who not to play to protect them for the games that matter. Seeing them a few extra snaps would not be worth the risk of injury in the coaches’ minds.

Even though 90% of the questions might be answered, the last preseason game still has the ability to answer a few outstanding ones. A handful of roster spots are still in question, and the team could want to see someone in a different role. Here are some of things fans should watch for when the Cowboys take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

The battle for snaps in the absence of Overshown

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Anybody watching this training camp could see DeMarvion Overshown would be a big player in Dan Quinn’s defense before his ACL injury in Seattle. The former safety-turned-linebacker seemed to be an ideal fit.

With him now out for the year, it will be up to Quinn and his staff to decide who and how Overshown will be replaced in the game plan. That process will take a big step forward on Saturday at AT&T Stadium when the Cowboys face off against the Raiders.

The options are abundant for Quinn. He could have Jabril Cox, a coverage linebacker when drafted out of LSU, absorb the snaps. Cox would be a better fit than Devin Harper, who is more of a chase-and-tackle linebacker than a coverage guy.

Linebackers aren’t the only ones likely to get a chance to play in place of Overshown. Jayron Kearse and Donovan Wilson already play snaps as hybrid linebackers, and Markquese Bell or Juanyeh Thomas could be the next in line for such a role.

Can Kelvin Joseph make the jump from solid camp to solidified backup defensive back?

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

There is a profound difference between how the fanbase sees former second-round pick Kelvin Joseph and how the organization and coaches see him. Most fans believe Joseph is the latest second-round selection to be a bust for the team. He hasn’t met expectations at cornerback, he has had too many issues off the field, and it is too late for him to do anything to change that opinion.

Still, the team can separate their overall disappointment with Joseph’s current improvements going into his third season. Last year, Joseph became a very good player on the special team unit, and that brought enough value to the team that Dallas has tried to find a defensive spot for him at multiple positions.

He hadn’t played well enough as an outside cornerback as the organization traded for Stephon Gilmore to pair with Trevon Diggs. They also drafted DaRon Bland, Nahshon Wright, Eric Scott Jr., and Israel Mukuamu, who could all play on the outside. Quinn, knowing Joseph’s strengths beyond his athletic gifts are his physicality and willingness to tackle, moved him inside to the slot position where those qualities are more relevant, and the team could have a more significant need.

He has played well at his new position in the exhibition games, despite not standing out in camp practices. Opposing quarterbacks have targeted Joseph six times, and he has only allowed 13 yards. Of all corners with a minimum of 35 snaps, he is the third highest-graded in the preseason at 83.4. Considering the injury to Jourdan Lewis and the player’s talent at only 23 years old, this final preseason game could take Joseph from a special team contributor to the backup slot corner until Lewis returns from injury.

Who plays and who does the team choose to sit out could tell a lot about the 53-man roster.

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

For fans who are clamoring to know who the team will keep and who will see the cutting board, this final preseason game could answer many of the questions early on.

Obviously, the team shows extreme caution with their players in the preseason. Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard, CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Michael Gallup, Tyron Smith, and Zack Martin didn’t take a single snap in the preseason, even though the team has a new offensive play caller and they all have no in-game snaps together with Mike McCarthy at the helm. Same for Leighton Vander Esch, Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence, Malik Hooker, Jonathan Hankins, Gilmore, Diggs, and Kearse on defense.

Some players at positions that aren’t too deep could be forced to play. The depth at tight end, offensive line, and linebacker could force players like Jake Ferguson, Damone Clark, or Matt Waletzko to play, even though their spot on the team might be secure.

If players such as Bell, Mukuamu, Joseph, Rico Dowdle, Chauncey Golston, or Quinton Bohanna are held out, that could signal that the Cowboys have decided that those players made the team and are being put in bubble wrap to protect them for the regular season.

The team needs players to get through the game, so not everyone can sit out, but the coaching staff choices could directly answer what players they view as most important to keep safe.

