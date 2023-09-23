3 Things to watch

Sep. 23—The players that spoke to the media during the lead-up to Oklahoma's road trip to Cincinnati made it clear that the team understands the importance of this week.

Those that were with the program last season know all too well that this is the week the Sooners' began trending the wrong direction last season. Once again Oklahoma enters conference play 3-0 with its toughest challenge so far this season waiting in Week 4.

The Bearcats are coming off a rare home loss last week against rival Miami (OH), but enter their first season in the Big 12 playing a style of football that could makes them a dangerous matchup for most of the teams on their schedule.

Cincinnati will be looking to start its first season playing Power-Five football with a bang — by knocking off the perennially dominant Sooners in their final season in the conference.

Here are three things to watch in the Sooners' conference opener:

Dillon Gabriel

The Sooners' veteran quarterback is no stranger to playing in tough environments. In fact, he's even familiar with playing in this exact venue when he played at UCF.

Gabriel combined to throw four touchdowns and four interceptions and went 0-2 in those games.

But through three games this season, Gabriel leads the country in completion percentage (82.5%), passing efficiency (220.4) and has thrown just one interception in 80 passing attempts this season.

Still, that was through the easy part of the Sooners' schedule. Their lone road game was still in the state of Oklahoma and the crowd was largely comprised of Sooner fans.

The Bearcats are expecting a sellout crowd to attend the program's first-ever game in the Big 12 Conference. They've been one of the most dominant teams in the country at home over the last five seasons with just two losses (both in the last two years).

During that span, Cincinnati has only allowed one team to score more than 30 points inside Nippert Stadium and that came in last week's overtime loss to Miami.

"The biggest thing is control what you can control," Gabriel said on Monday. "It's knowing that the difference between winning and losing is really small. So dialing into the details, not taking it for granted, and executing on a high level goes a long way. That's our focus. I think learning from those past experiences are huge for us this year."

When things have been going well for the Sooners this season, the offense has looked as explosive as any team in the country. But when things aren't going well — like during the first half against SMU — the offense reverted back to the struggles it had last season.

How would the Sooners' offense react if the crowd gets into the game after the Bearcats can get any early stop or force a turnover?

The Sooners have struggled to lean on their running game early in the season, so Gabriel's ability to stay poised and keep the offense on track will be put to the test.

"I love his mindset," Wide receiver Andrel Anthony said. "Obviously, he's a great athlete and stuff like that. But he's always uplifting. If something doesn't go right, next play (he says) 'We're going to get it next time.' "

Physicality

During his weekly press conference OU head coach Brent Venables said he sees the Sooners' upcoming game as "a line of scrimmage football game."

The Sooners didn't need much from their running game in last week's win over Tulsa, but they can't afford to be one-dimensional against this Cincinnati front seven. The Bearcats have a defensive line that can get pressure without needing to bring in extra rushers.

"They've got a great defense in general, not just the defensive line, but everybody in general," Running back Gavin Sawchuck said. "I mean, all games are won at the line of scrimmage. Those guys are the most important on the field, blocking and creating plays for everybody else. So I'm excited for it. It's gonna be a great game."

Oklahoma's offensive line, which has allowed just one sack so far this season, will need a solid game in order to keep Dontay Corleone and Jowon Briggs out of the backfield. Establishing a running game will go a long way in keeping the Bearcats' defensive line from pinning their ears back to rush the quarterback.

Emory Jones

Through three games, Cincinnati's quarterback has either run or thrown the ball 123 times (41 times per game).

The ball often remains in the fifth-year senior's hands and the team's success depends on what he's able to do with the ball in his hands.

"Obviously he can pass the ball, he can run the ball, so he's going to be an athletic dude," Cornerback Kendel Dolby said. "We're ready to get after it. We're flying around. We're going to do that come Saturday."

In last week's loss to the RedHawks he was able to find success in the running game with 20 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown, but in the passing game, he completed just 53% of his passes for 265 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

In his two previous games he'd scored nine total touchdowns (seven passing and two rushing) and just one interception. If Jones is able to gash the Sooners for long gains on the ground and through the air, it's gonna be a long day for the defense.

If the Sooners can shut him down or at least make him one dimensional, the Bearcats should struggle to keep up on the scoreboard.

