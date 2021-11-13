3 things Washington fans should watch for in Chiefs vs. Raiders

3 things WFT fans should watch for in Chiefs vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The AFC West appears to be one division that will go down to the wire with every team still over .500. Week 10 will feature an intra-division matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Vegas (5-3) and Kansas City (5-4) sit behind the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3), who have struggled over the past couple of weeks, losing two of three games and blowing the division race wide open.

Washington already has crossed off the Chiefs from their schedule, but fans might want to keep an eye on the Raiders as Ron Rivera's team heads to Vegas next month.

Here are three things for Washington fans to look for in Chiefs-Raiders...

Can DeSean Jackson be a deep threat?

A familiar face to Washington fans is now in Vegas. Following the release of Henry Ruggs III, the Raiders decided to scoop up Jackson, who cleared waivers after the Los Angeles Rams chose to place the veteran receiver on the wire.

The Raiders need someone that can take the top off a defense, and the 34-year-old showed some flashes of his old self with the Rams. Vegas is in the top 10 when it comes to yards after the catch, so it was no surprise that they want to maintain that style of play with Jackson in their offense.

Jackson's best game as a Ram came Week 3 against the Tampa Buccaneers, where he had five targets, three receptions, 120 yards, and one touchdown. Vegas hopes to squeeze some of these performances out of Jackson, who is nearing the end of his career.

Top 10 tight end duel

When the Raiders and Chiefs get together, it features a matchup between two of the best players at the tight end position.

Despite Kansas City not looking like their usual self, Travis Kelce leads all tight ends in targets (79), receptions (54), yards (628), and tied for touchdowns (5).

Meanwhile, Darren Waller isn't far behind in critical statistical categories. The 29-year-old leads the Raiders in targets (60) and yards (470), so this matchup sees two teams lean heavily on their tight ends.

When it comes to Washington, it's more tape for scouting Waller to see how the Chiefs try to contain him.

Will Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue terrorize Patrick Mahomes?

Crosby and Ngakoue are the heart of the Raiders pass rush as the two have combined for 11 sacks, 32 quarterback hits, and 41 pressures. It will be their job to make sure they can continue Mahomes's struggles this season.

These two can get to the quarterback consistently. With the Chiefs having a top offensive line, per PFF, it will be interesting to see if Crosby and Ngakoue can get to Mahomes and at least make him uncomfortable in the pocket.

Furthermore, this game will also serve well for Washington should they have to deal with these two pash rushers next month and see if they can pick up anything the Chiefs do or don't to contain them.