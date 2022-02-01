3 things the Vikings can learn from Bengals and Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams have two things in common: They’re both going to Super Bowl LVI, and both teams have a win over the Minnesota Vikings this season.

It should come as no surprise to Vikings fans that neither loss was decided by more than a touchdown.

But such has been the case this season for a team that had the talent to compete with everyone, despite clearly lacking an ability to finish games.

The Vikings are hoping to be on to bigger and better things with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah being named as general manager. They also have some incredible candidates waiting in the wings as coaching finalists—Jim Harbaugh, Kevin O’Connell, Raheem Morris and Patrick Graham—for their vacant head coaching position.

But even though rays of sunshine are starting to peek from beyond the storm clouds that have stood over a Vikings team that hasn’t made the playoffs in consecutive seasons, there are still important takeaways from the success of this year’s conference champions.

Here are three things the Vikings can learn from the Bengals and Rams.

List

5 things immediately on the to-do list for Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

Don’t take talented skilled positions group for granted

The Rams and Bengals have one of the most talented skilled position groups in the NFL. However, an argument could be made that the Vikings have a better skilled position group than both teams playing in Super Bowl LVI.

Just the thought of the ridiculous talent on the offensive side of the ball in Minnesota makes it even more of a head-scratcher when trying to understand why they keep missing the playoffs.

Running back Dalvin Cook is one of the most versatile players in the game, and Wideout Justin Jefferson is a box office spectacle the likes of which hasn’t been seen in Minnesota since Randy Moss.

Sorry, Stefon Diggs.

Adam Thielen is still a high-end receiving talent when healthy, and both K.J. Osborn and Ihmir Smith-Marsette are taking off like rocket ships. It’s important that the Vikings don’t take all of that talent for granted.

Story continues

There’s no certainty they’ll be able to keep all of that talent together under the same roof for long. By looking at the Rams and Bengals, the Vikings can at least see that they’re on the right path. They have the ability to be every bit as lethal on the offensive side of the ball, and perhaps they’ll finally have a chance to show it with a less conservative coach on the sidelines.

Quarterback position is really, really important

No, this isn’t going to be a section where I pile on quarterback Kirk Cousins for not being good enough to lead the Vikings to a Super Bowl.

That argument is so tired and already played out.

If San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t have a team blow another game under his watch, the 49ers would be in the Super Bowl with Jimmy Garoppolo as the starting quarterback. But optics also matter in this situation.

Cousins hasn’t lived up to his exorbitant contract, which accounts for 21.2 percent of the Vikings’ entire salary cap in 2022. That much isn’t even an argument at this point.

It’s a stone-cold fact.

At 33 years old, Cousins doesn’t have the upside of Joe Burrow with the Bengals, and he has never quite been on the same wavelength as Matthew Stafford, who was putting up similar numbers with significantly less talent during his time with the Detroit Lions.

If Cousins wants the big contract, then he has to deliver the big-game performances like Burrow, Stafford and some of the other top-10 quarterbacks in the league. The team could certainly win with him, assuming he agrees to a generous restructure in hopes of clearing up some space for the team to add to the roster.

Don’t be afraid to make the big move

If the Vikings are clearly sold on Jim Harbaugh being their guy, they need to make a move to sign him as their next head coach.

Say what you want about the Rams and Bengals, but both teams are exactly where they are because they haven’t been afraid to make bold moves.

The Bengals already had Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd at receiver, and they still went out and spent the No. 5 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft on another receiver in Ja‘Marr Chase. Looking back on that decision, it’s obvious that move is one of the key reasons why they’ll be playing for a Super Bowl less than two weeks from now.

Meanwhile, no team has been bolder than the Rams.

They pushed all of the chips on the table and went all in for a chance to win a championship this season. Granted, it’s going to cost them big in the long run, and I wouldn’t expect for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to start making it rain draft picks like Les Snead.

But if the path is clearly there for a move to be made, whether it’s for a head coach or player, the Vikings can’t be afraid to pull the trigger.

1

1